IPL Final
Bengaluru vs Punjab: Key stats
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have a new champion today, following the mouth-watering final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ahead of the contest, here we look at some interesting facts:
- Bengaluru last reached the IPL final in 2016, while Punjab's solitary appearance in the summit clash of the tournament came in 2014.
- It is absolutely even in head-to-head records between the two sides. In 36 matches, they won 18 each.
- However, Bengaluru will gain confidence from the fact that they made it into the final by beating Punjab by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 just a few days ago.
- Bengaluru come into the contest having beaten Punjab twice in three meetings this season, but they will be disadvantaged by not having played in Ahmedabad yet this season.
- Punjab will feel confident for another reason, as they won by 34 runs in the two sides' only meeting at this venue back in 2021.
- The Narendra Modi Stadium has been the highest-scoring of the regular venues this IPL, with the teams batting first passing 200 seven times in eight innings and going on past 220 four times.
- The team batting first has won six of the eight matches at this venue.
- Punjab have played twice at this venue this season and won both times.
