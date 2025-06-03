Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue Jun 3, 2025 03:45 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 03:45 PM

Cricket
IPL Final
Cricket

Bengaluru vs Punjab: Key stats

Tue Jun 3, 2025 03:45 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 03:45 PM
Star Sports Desk
Tue Jun 3, 2025 03:45 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 03:45 PM
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer (R) and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru's counterpart, Rajat Patidar, attend a press conference at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 2, 2025, on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Photo: AFP

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have a new champion today, following the mouth-watering final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Ahead of the contest, here we look at some interesting facts: 

  • Bengaluru last reached the IPL final in 2016, while Punjab's solitary appearance in the summit clash of the tournament came in 2014.
  • It is absolutely even in head-to-head records between the two sides. In 36 matches, they won 18 each.
  • However, Bengaluru will gain confidence from the fact that they made it into the final by beating Punjab by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 just a few days ago. 
  • Bengaluru come into the contest having beaten Punjab twice in three meetings this season, but they will be disadvantaged by not having played in Ahmedabad yet this season.
  • Punjab will feel confident for another reason, as they won by 34 runs in the two sides' only meeting at this venue back in 2021.
  • The Narendra Modi Stadium has been the highest-scoring of the regular venues this IPL, with the teams batting first passing 200 seven times in eight innings and going on past 220 four times.
  • The team batting first has won six of the eight matches at this venue. 
  • Punjab have played twice at this venue this season and won both times.

