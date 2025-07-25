‘Belal Bhai’: The T20 batter born before his time

"He was an ideal example of the kind of T20 batter we look for today."

With those words, former Bangladesh captain and current chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu paid tribute to one of the country's earliest cricketing gems -- Mir Belayet Hossain, affectionately known as Belal Bhai -- who passed away on Wednesday evening in Mymensingh at the age of 70.

To today's generation, his name might barely register, but for those who witnessed the golden era of club cricket in the 1970s and '80s, Belal Bhai was a revelation -- a charismatic, hard-hitting batter whose presence lit up the field, and whose joyful personality made him unforgettable off it.

"I joined Abahani in 1981. Belal bhai had already been with the club before me," recalled former Abahani skipper Lipu. "His extraordinary stroke-play, fitness, and power-hitting still flash before my eyes. People today can't even imagine how outstanding a batter he was -- how powerfully he could hit."

Former national selector and cricketer, Dr Asaduzzaman Misha, added a poignant reflection.

"He was well ahead of his time. I remember watching him whack a flat six at the outer stadium -- it's still vivid in my mind. He had a rare quality as a wicketkeeper-batter. And just imagine -- he developed all that without proper coaching or facilities. It's very unfortunate that he never received a national award," he said.

Belayet represented Bangladesh from 1977 to 1984 and was part of the country's historic 1979 ICC Trophy squad. While that era lacked modern exposure and infrastructure, his cricketing reputation was forged in the heart of domestic cricket. He featured for Abahani, Kalabagan, Rupali Bank, Agrani Bank, and Dhanmondi Club, as well as for Mymensingh District in the National Cricket Championship.

Those who played alongside him or watched from the stands recall a player far ahead of his time -- an explosive stroke-maker in an era yet to embrace aggressive batting.

"Physically, he was a bit bulky, but incredibly agile. He could run a lot and was very fit," said Lipu.

"Belal bhai was exceptionally stylish, aggressive, and cheerful. His sense of humour will keep his memory alive. He could see everything through the lens of joy," Lipu added.

Misha also spoke fondly of Belayet's jolly character.

"He will not only be remembered for his cricketing ability or performance but also for his jolly character. There was never a dull moment if Belal bhai was around. His style of speaking was amazing. I still remember how we spent an entire night listening to his stories during a national championship match in Faridpur. And once in Tangail, he suddenly disappeared at night -- we later found out he had gone to watch a jatra," Misha recalled.

Even after hanging up his gloves, Belayet remained deeply involved in the game. He served as a match referee in 79 first-class, 81 List A, and one T20 match, and also worked as a regional development manager for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, continuing to nurture the game he loved.

Lipu summed it up best: "If there had been as many matches back then as there are today, people would have known Belal Bhai differently."