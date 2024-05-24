Beating Bangladesh back-to-back not a fluke: USA pacer Ali Khan

USA pacer Ali Khan sent out a strong message after USA's shock series win over Bangladesh ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Ali stated that the series win over Bangladesh wasn't a one-off and that the team were confident of pulling off more upset at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"We [USA] are hungry, and are going to try to eat whoever comes in our way," Khan said.

"This is a time where we can make some changes and adjust. Team looks balanced, and all the guys are hungry. I am sure USA will do some upsets [at the T20 World Cup]."

USA beat Bangladesh in the first T20I on Tuesday and followed it up with a win in the second T20I a couple of days later to ensure a stunning series victory that would boost their confidence with the home T20 World Cup looming.

"We need to put USA out there on the world cricket map," Khan said.

"Sometimes when you win against a big side, they say oh it is a fluke. But beating them twice, back-to-back, winning the series is not a fluke.

"We have the talent, skills and the ability if given the opportunities."

Khan was the player of the match in the second T20I where USA took the last five Bangladesh wickets in the space of 14 runs to pull off a thrilling win.

But in the two games, contributions have come from every department. The openers, Steven Taylor and skipper Monank Patel, have found runs as has senior middle-order batter Aaron Jones. The lower middle-order duo of Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh were responsible for their brilliant run-chase in the first T20I.

"It's massive!" Khan exclaimed.

"In a series like this, individual performances count as well. As a team, just shows the world what we can do if given the opportunities.

"If we keep playing at this associate level or lower level, you are just going to stay there. But if you have more opportunities to play against bigger sides, top ten teams, there's definitely ways of doing an upset. More opportunities against full members will help us showcase our talent."