BCB marks milestone with ‘limitations’

Marking the 25th anniversary of earning Test status, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) staged a celebratory event at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. Most members of the inaugural Test squad attended the occasion. However, the absence of some key figures made the celebration feel somewhat underwhelming.

Notably, former BCB president Saber Hossain Chowdhury and ex-general secretary Syed Ashraful Haque -- instrumental in playing a pivotal role in initiating Bangladesh's Test status campaign -- were neither mentioned during the two-hour programme nor invited to the event.

Meanwhile, former Test captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy, despite receiving an invitation, was unable to attend. Moreover, former players Akram Khan and Khaled Mashud Pilot were also missing due to personal commitments abroad.

The event began with a speech from the board president Aminul Islam Bulbul, who announced a decentralisation initiative to strengthen grassroots cricket.

"Today, on the occasion of our 25 years in Test cricket, I want to declare that we have selected four regions to form four mini BCBs," Bulbul said during the ceremony.

"There will be a head of cricket in each of the four regions, monitoring everything in their respective regions. We are thinking of holding premier league matches, coaching development programmes, and introducing a funding model so that they don't need to depend on Mirpur every time.

"We have initiated it in 2025 and between 2026 and 2027, we hope to bring U-17, U-19, first-class, women's and emerging teams from four regions," he further informed.

Meanwhile, chief guest and Youth and Sports advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan pledged support, announcing plans to install synthetic pitches in 100 schools across the country through BCB.

The board honoured the inaugural Test cricketers -- who will mark the silver jubilee of their maiden Test this November -- with commemorative blazers, as the players shared memories while signing a ceremonial jersey on stage.

"I'm feeling so great to meet all those players with whom I played the inaugural Test 25 years ago. I hope to see similar programmes continue in the coming years as well," left-arm spin maestro Mohammad Rafique said in his speech.

A Test players' honours board was unveiled following the formalities. The evening concluded with a cake-cutting and group photo session.

Ultimately, while it is commendable to honour the legacy of the frontliners, the contributions of those who laid the foundational groundwork 25 years ago should ideally not have been overlooked.

BCB boss Bulbul, who assumed leadership on May this year, justified the omissions. "The programme was arranged within a small capacity and we only targeted those who played [the inaugural Test]," he told reporters after the event.

"Their names are always in the core of our hearts. But such were the limitations."