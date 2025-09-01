BCB to finalise election schedule today

For the past few months, the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election has been a central topic within the country's cricketing circles. Today, the BCB board of directors will convene in Sylhet to finalise the schedule for the much-anticipated election.

"One of the key agendas of the meeting is the discussion on the upcoming elections. The election roadmap and schedule are likely to be finalised during the meeting," a BCB director, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star on Sunday.

According to Article 15.1 of the BCB constitution, the term of the executive committee is four years from the date of its first meeting. The last BCB election was held on October 6, 2021, with the first meeting of the newly elected board taking place the following day. In line with the constitution, the current executive committee must conduct the next election by October 7, 2025.

As per the electoral process, the BCB's chief executive officer-- under the directive of the president --must issue a notification 30 days prior to the election, inviting nominations of councillors in accordance with sections 9.1, 9.2, and 9.3 of the constitution to form the next general assembly.

In addition to the election agenda, the board is also expected to approve the appointment of a sports marketing consultancy firm for managing events of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament. It has been reported earlier that New York-based International Management Group (IMG) is likely to be confirmed for a multi-year deal to manage the franchise-based competition.

The board is also set to make several financial approvals and ratify budgets during today's meeting, which will begin at 2:00 PM at the Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort.