BCB appoints new performance analyst for Tigers 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Mohsin Sheikh Pervaiz as the national team's performance analyst for the New Zealand tour, the BCB confirmed to The Daily Star on Tuesday.

Pervaiz, who worked in the same role for the Afghanistan team during the 2023 World Cup, will be replacing Shrinivas Chandrasekaran on a temporary basis.

Following the end of the series, the BCB will look at appointing a permanent option.

BCB chose not to renew contracts with fast bowling coach Allan Donald, and spin coach Rangana Herath, and later parted ways with Chandrasekaran following the end of the World Cup.

It has been learned that the board will also not offer a contract extension to fielding coach Shane McDermott.

BCB is looking at options to fill the vacant positions and will issue job circulars at the end of this month.

It was learned that Herath, whose contract expired last month, is still in contention for a return.

