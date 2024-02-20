Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Feb 20, 2024 04:50 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 04:58 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bashar named head of BCB women's wing

Star Sports Report
Tue Feb 20, 2024 04:50 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 04:58 PM
Habibul Bashar
Habibul Bashar is greeted by BCB women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Bangladesh Women’s team captain Nigar Sultana Joti on assuming his new role as head of BCB Women’s Wing. Photo: BCB

Former national selection committee member Habibul Bashar was named the new head of operations of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) women's wing today.

Bashar assumed the responsibility after a meeting today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, where women's wing committee chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel was present.

The former Bangladesh captain was the front-runner to become the new chief selector after Minhajul Abedin but got overlooked in favour of Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu to the surprise of many.

Bashar has been part of the national selection panel since 2016. His time at the selection committee will officially end on February 28.

