Tue Sep 10, 2024 08:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 08:47 PM

Bangladesh Women’s ‘A’ team wins 50-over series in Sri Lanka

Sports Reporter
Tue Sep 10, 2024 08:03 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 08:47 PM
Photo: Collected

Opener Dilara Akter scored a 34-ball 47 to guide Bangladesh Women's 'A' team to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka 'A' in the second 50-over contest in Colombo today.

The win saw Bangladesh 'A', who made their eleven with all national team players, clinch the two-match series after the first match got washed out.

In reply to the hosts' 114-run target in a rain-curtailed 20-over contest, Dilara put together a 74-run stand with Murshida Khatun (30 off 34) to make the run chase easier after the other opener Shamima Sultana got run out in the opening over.

Sri Lanka 'A' struck in consecutive overs to remove Dilara and Murshida and national team skipper Nigar Sultana Joty played a familiar role to finish the game with a 21-ball 24 in 18 overs.

The Bangladesh squad consists of all national team players whereas Sri Lanka had no player who featured in their national team's tour of Ireland last month.

The only difference from Bangladesh's national side was a change in leadership as Rabeya Khan was named captain. The series was arranged as part of preparations for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE in October.

