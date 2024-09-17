Bangladesh women suffer first defeat in Sri Lanka tour  

Bangladesh Women's A team suffered a first defeat in the ongoing Sri Lanka tour, going down by 19 runs in the fourth T20 of the five-match series at Thurstan College in Colombo on Tuesday.

Bangladesh A team, who are touring Sri Lanka with a squad that almost entirely resembles the national team, had already sealed the T20 series, courtesy of three straight wins, but lost momentum and failed to put up a decent fight, getting bundled out for 105 in 19.3 overs while chasing a target of 125 runs.

Opener Shamima Sultana and all-rounder Shorna Akter made 38 and 28 runs respectively but the rest of the batters were unable to impact the chase.

Chethana Vimukthi, Nimesha Madushani, Tharuka Shehani, and Dewmi Vihanga all chipped in, each with two wickets for the hosts.

Earlier, Sri Lanka, who were asked to bat first, staged a remarkable recovery, courtesy of a 47-run fifth-wicket stand between skipper Sathya Sandeepani and Piumi Wathsala, after being reduced to four down for 40.

Walthsala scored a run-a-ball 29 before she was dismissed by pacer Marufa Akter and Sandeepani struck an unbeaten 33-ball 46 and shared an unbroken 37-run stand with Malsha Shehani (21 off 14 balls) to guide her side to 124-5.

Marufa and leggie Fahima Khatun took two wickets each for the visitors.

The dead-rubber fifth and final game of the series will be held at the Colts, Colombo on Thursday.

Bangladesh earlier won the opening three games by seven wickets, 104 runs and 10 runs, respectively.

The visitors also won the preceding two-match one-day series by 1-0 after beating the hosts by seven wickets in the curtailed second match. The first match was washed out due to rain.