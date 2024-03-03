Cricket
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka full fixtures: Date, time, venue

Photo: FACEBOOK

Sri Lanka's all-format tour of Bangladesh will start with the first of the three T20Is on Monday in Sylhet. The second and third match will be played on March 6 and 9 at the same venue. The action will then shift to Chattogram where the teams will play three ODIs on March 13, 15, and 18. Teams will go back to Sylhet for the first Test which will begin on March 22 before capping off the tour with the second Test in Sylhet on March 30.

 

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
