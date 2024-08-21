Shakeel, Saim steady Pakistan innings

Saim Ayub (42*) and Saud Shakeel (29*) took Pakistan innings to 81 for three after 21 overs before Lunch was taken on the first day of the Rawalpindi Test.

The third wicket partnership added 65 runs after the hosts were in a spot of bother early in the day. Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud were the architect of Pakistan's early slump after play started four-and-a-half hours later than scheduled due to wet outfield.

Bangladesh pacers strike three early blows

Bangladesh pacers reduced hosts Pakistan to 29 for three after 10 overs in the Rawalpindi Test, after having opted to bowl first.

Hasan Mahmud was the first to strike, sending back opener Abdullah Shafique for two, with Zakir Hasan taking a blinder in the slips.

Then Shoriful Islam had skipper Shan Masood caught behind, although there was doubt about the dismissal. The left-armer soon sent back former skipper Babar Azam for a duck, with wicketkeeper Liton Das taking an excellent catch down the leg side.

Bangladesh bowl in wet Rawalpindi

Bangladesh opted to field first in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi today.

Even though the venue is historically known to have favoured batting, the relentless overnight rain which forced a four-and-a-half hour delay for

the start, is believed to have prompted the visitors to elect to bowl first.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will feature three pacers alongside two spin-bowling all-rounders and six specialist batters which includes a wicketkeeper.

"I like to bowl first. The wicket has moisture, so will help our seam bowlers. We have a very good combination with seam bowlers and allrounders, we had a very good preparation. It is very important how we play this Test match. I'm very lucky and very thankful to our cricket board, I'm enjoying the captaincy. We have six batters, two allrounders and three seamers," Shanto said on winning the toss.