Cricket
AFP, Rawalpindi
Wed Aug 21, 2024 10:28 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 10:51 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: 1st Test

Toss delayed by wet outfield

AFP, Rawalpindi
Wed Aug 21, 2024 10:28 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 10:51 AM
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shan Masood
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Pakistan captain Shan Masood. Photo: PCB

The toss for the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh Wednesday was delayed because of a wet outfield at Rawalpindi cricket stadium after overnight rain.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock from South Africa will inspect the ground again at 10:00 am  (5:00 GMT).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) third cycle (2023-2025) contested by nine teams.

Pakistan are currently sixth and Bangladesh eighth on the table.

The second Test will also be played in Rawalpindi, from August 30, after being moved from Karachi because of construction work at the stadium.

Related topic:
RawalpindiTest cricketBangladeshPakistan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pakistan's top spy agency gets legal powers to intercept telephone calls

1m ago

Bangladesh 'A' fold for 122 against Pakistan Shaheens

1w ago
Noam Chomsky in Pakistan, 2001. Screenshot from VPRO news report by Beena Sarwar

What I've learnt from Noam Chomsky

2m ago

Rain threat looms over India vs Pakistan clash

2m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় প্লাবিত ফেনী, উদ্ধারে যাচ্ছে সেনাবাহিনী-কোস্টগার্ড

মুহুরি, কহুয়া ও সিলোনিয়া নদীর পানি বিপৎসীমার অনেক ওপর দিয়ে প্রবাহিত হচ্ছে। 

৫ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

বিসিবি থেকে পদত্যাগ করেছেন পাপন, নতুন সভাপতি ফারুক

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification