Toss delayed by wet outfield

The toss for the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh Wednesday was delayed because of a wet outfield at Rawalpindi cricket stadium after overnight rain.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock from South Africa will inspect the ground again at 10:00 am (5:00 GMT).

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) third cycle (2023-2025) contested by nine teams.

Pakistan are currently sixth and Bangladesh eighth on the table.

The second Test will also be played in Rawalpindi, from August 30, after being moved from Karachi because of construction work at the stadium.