Bangladesh fan taken to hospital after alleged attack during Kanpur Test

A Bangladesh fan named Robi was allegedly attacked by other fans in the stands and later taken to the hospital during the first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur today.

The police could not confirm whether an attack had in fact taken place but informed that they will verify via CCTV footage from the stand to learn the exact details of the situation.

A member of UP police informed under anonymity that the fan in question was taken to the hospital.

The specifics of his injury could not be known and police said they were waiting for the doctor's report regarding any injury.

The crowd had been very vibrant throughout the ongoing second Test in Kanpur.

