Tigers reach Kanpur

Amid security concerns and the prospect of being greeted to a slower and lower pitch than the Chennai surface, the Bangladesh national team, along with the Indian side, arrived in Kanpur in the afternoon today for their second Test starting Friday.

Bangladesh suffered a 280-run hammering at the hands of the hosts in Chennai in the first Test of the two-match series, part of the World Test Championship.

Looking to stage a comeback, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team could get a familiar surface at the Green Park stadium as per reports from a number of Indian media outlets.

According to reports in India, the surface at Kanpur's Green Park will have a covering of black soil, meaning there could be a lack of bounce in the surface -- the type of wicket that is similar to what the Tigers play at home in Mirpur.

The change in conditions might play a role in the two sides' selection of their eleven for the game, with India having the option to give a nod to either leggie Kuldeep Yadav or left-arm spinner Axar Patel while Bangladesh could call in left-arm spinner Taijul Islam or off-spinner Nayeem Hasan.

Meanwhile, there have been security concerns regarding the game as multiple right-wing organisations have called to oppose the matches in Bangladesh's ongoing tour of India in protest of the alleged attacks against the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Indian authorities have undertaken elaborate security arrangements amidst security threats ahead of Bangladesh's second Test against India in Kanpur, reports several Indian media.