Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 04:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 04:22 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bangladesh crush Japan in U19 Asia Cup

Star Sports Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 04:11 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 04:22 PM
Rohanat Doullah Borson
Bangladesh Under-19 team pacer Rohanat Doullah Borson celebrates taking the wicket of Japan Under-19 team captain Koji Abe during their Group B match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai today. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 team made quick work of their Japanese counterparts, completing a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in their Group B match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai today.

Bowling first, the young Tigers bundled out Japan for 99 in 47.1 overs, with seven bowlers getting in the wickets column.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In reply, Ashiqur Rahman hit an unbeaten 55 off 45 balls and his opening partner Jishan Alam hit a quickfire 29 off 16 balls before departing as the team reached 100-1 in just 11.2 overs.

This is Bangladesh's second straight win as they had earlier defeated the UAE by 61 runs on Saturday.

Bangladesh are now at the top of the four-team Group B table. They will next face Sri Lanka in their third and final group-stage match on Wednesday.

The top two teams of the group will move onto the semifinal of the eight-team tournament.

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh Under-19 cricket teamUnder-19 Asia CupJapan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

One Piece is an ideal embodiment of freedom in anime

Collage including elements from Japanese culture

Japanese ideologies to help improve one’s life philosophy

Kaoru Mitoma

GoPro Mitoma studied way to Premier League stardom

China upset Japan to win women's Asia Cup title

Japan announces sanctions on Hamas-related individuals, company

|মতামত

গণহারে পুলিশ ও প্রশাসন কর্মকর্তাদের বদলি কী বার্তা দিচ্ছে?

‘যেখানে কোনো ঝুঁকি নেই, চ্যালেঞ্জ নেই, পরীক্ষা নেই, সেখানে নিরপেক্ষতা ও সততার প্রশ্ন অবান্তর।’

৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

২ সপ্তাহে বেশির ভাগ পণ্যের দাম কমেছে: তথ্যমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification