Bangladesh crush Japan in U19 Asia Cup

Bangladesh Under-19 team pacer Rohanat Doullah Borson celebrates taking the wicket of Japan Under-19 team captain Koji Abe during their Group B match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai today. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 team made quick work of their Japanese counterparts, completing a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in their Group B match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai today.

Bowling first, the young Tigers bundled out Japan for 99 in 47.1 overs, with seven bowlers getting in the wickets column.

In reply, Ashiqur Rahman hit an unbeaten 55 off 45 balls and his opening partner Jishan Alam hit a quickfire 29 off 16 balls before departing as the team reached 100-1 in just 11.2 overs.

This is Bangladesh's second straight win as they had earlier defeated the UAE by 61 runs on Saturday.

Bangladesh are now at the top of the four-team Group B table. They will next face Sri Lanka in their third and final group-stage match on Wednesday.

The top two teams of the group will move onto the semifinal of the eight-team tournament.