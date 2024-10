Bangladesh to bowl first in 3rd India T20I

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The visitors made two changes as all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz and batter Jaker Ali Anik made way for Sheikh Mahedi and Tanzid Tamim, while the hosts rested pacer Arshdeep Singh and brought in leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The match is set to be Mahmudullah Riyad's final T20I for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav