We just walked the talk: Suryakumar Yadav

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was very pleased with his men for "walking the talk" in terms of executing whatever was decided at the team meeting, following an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the T20I series in Gwalior yesterday.

India's Arshdeep Singh and returning Varun Chakravarthy rattled the Bangladesh batting to set up a dominant seven-wicket win for the hosts in the first T20 international on Sunday.

Both took three wickets to help bowl out Bangladesh for 127, a total India overhauled with 49 balls to spare and lead the three-match series 1-0.

It was India's first win in the format at home after they were crowned T20 World Cup champions in Barbados in June.

Opener Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav -- both scoring 29 -- started the chase with a blazing stand of 40 for the second wicket to take the steam out of the opposition attack at a new venue hosting its first international.

"We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in the team meeting, we just walked the talk," said Suryakumar.

"The way the guys showed their character on the field, first time playing on a new ground, and the way we batted, showed our character."

Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman, smashed six boundaries but Suryakumar fired up the home crowd with his 14-ball knock laced with two fours and three sixes.

Suryakumar smashed Mustafizur Rahman for a six over long-on but fell next ball caught at long leg.

Hardik Pandya then clubbed 39 off 16 balls with five fours and two sixes, sharing an unbeaten stand of 52 with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made 16.

But it was the Indian bowlers who made an early impression after the hosts elected to field first and Arshdeep backed his captain's decision with two wickets inside three overs.

