Suryakumar better version of AB de Villiers, says Harbhajan

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that current India international Suryakumar Yadav is the 'better version' of the retired South African batter AB de Villiers following yesterday's match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday.

In that match, Surykumar made 52 off just 19 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes to power Mumbai to a seven-wicket win chasing 197 with 27 balls to spare.

After the remarkable batting display, Harbhajan, who is also a former Mumbai Indians player, compared Suryakumar's performance with De Villiers, an ex-RCB player who holds the record for the fastest 50, 100 and 150 in ODI history.

"Suryakumar is in a different league. When Suryakumar Yadav shines, no one can survive. We have all seen AB de Villiers; unbelievable player! But when I see this guy, I think he is a better version of AB de Villiers. He has won more number of games for his franchise than anyone playing now in this format," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

The former off-spinner also said how he was glad that he is retired and does not have to face someone like Suryakumar.

"I have never seen someone dominating like the way Suryakumar does. Unbelievable. Where do you bowl to him? I am so glad I am not playing cricket now. At this age, where do you bowl to this guy?

"He has got an answer for every ball you bowl to him, whether it's wide yorker, bouncer. He can play sweep, pull, upper-cut and I don't know what else he can play. He is a different kind of a player."