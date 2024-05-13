Cricket
ICC
Mon May 13, 2024 08:29 AM
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 08:38 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Babar Azam becomes most successful T20I captain

ICC
Mon May 13, 2024 08:29 AM Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 08:38 AM
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presents special jersey to Pakistan captain Babar Azam to celebrate his new milestone. Babar became the most successful captain in T20I history with 45 wins. PHOTO: X

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam went to the top of an illustrious list on Sunday when his side claimed a seven-wicket triumph over Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin.

Babar's side successfully chased down Ireland's decent total of 193-7 with more than three overs remaining courtesy of a 140-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78) and it proved the record-breaking 45th T20I victory for Pakistan's influential captain.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It took Babar past Uganda's Brian Masaba for the most wins by male T20I captains and in front of former skippers in the ilk of England's Eoin Morgan, India's MS Dhoni and Australia's Aaron Finch.

Most wins as captain - Men's T20I

45    Babar Azam    Pakistan
44    Brian Masaba    Uganda
42    Eoin Morgan    England
42    Asghar Afghan    Afghanistan
41    MS Dhoni    India
41    Rohit Sharma    India
40    Aaron Finch    Australia
39    Ahmed Faiz    Malaysia
38    Gerhard Erasmus    Namibia
37    Kane Williamson    New Zealand

While Babar failed to trouble the scorers against Ireland as he edged a Graham Hume delivery to keeper Lorcan Tucker in the second over, Rizwan and Fakhar combined to steady the ship and guide Pakistan to a series-levelling victory.

Fakhar displayed his power-hitting prowess as he smashed six sixes and a steadier Rizwan played the support role with aplomb as the pair put on 140 in quick time to take the game away from Ireland.

While Fakhar was dismissed in the 15th over to provide the hosts with a glimmer of hope, Azam Khan joined the party to hit an unbeaten 30 from just 10 deliveries to guide Pakistan home.

The third and final game of the series will be played in Dublin on Tuesday.

News

Related topic:
Babar AzamPakistan cricketPakistan v Ireland T20I seriesPCB
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Babar pips Gayle to fastest 10K T20 runs

2m ago

Babar vows to learn from Pakistan loss

2w ago
Pakistan, New Zealand cricketers

Azam, Afridi help Pakistan draw New Zealand T20I series

2w ago
Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim

Amir, Imad return to Pakistan squad

1m ago

Gul, Ajmal named Pakistan bowling coaches

5m ago
|চট্টগ্রাম

খেলাপি ঋণ: সাবেক মন্ত্রীর ৪ ছেলের বিদেশ ভ্রমণে নিষেধাজ্ঞা

৩০ কোটি টাকা ঋণখেলাপির অভিযোগে এ আদেশ দেন আদালত।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মন্দিরে আগুন: মধুখালীতে দুই শ্রমিককে মারতে শুরু করেন চেয়ারম্যান-মেম্বার-গ্রাম পুলিশ

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification