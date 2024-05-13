Babar Azam becomes most successful T20I captain

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presents special jersey to Pakistan captain Babar Azam to celebrate his new milestone. Babar became the most successful captain in T20I history with 45 wins. PHOTO: X

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam went to the top of an illustrious list on Sunday when his side claimed a seven-wicket triumph over Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin.

Babar's side successfully chased down Ireland's decent total of 193-7 with more than three overs remaining courtesy of a 140-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78) and it proved the record-breaking 45th T20I victory for Pakistan's influential captain.

It took Babar past Uganda's Brian Masaba for the most wins by male T20I captains and in front of former skippers in the ilk of England's Eoin Morgan, India's MS Dhoni and Australia's Aaron Finch.

Most wins as captain - Men's T20I

45 Babar Azam Pakistan

44 Brian Masaba Uganda

42 Eoin Morgan England

42 Asghar Afghan Afghanistan

41 MS Dhoni India

41 Rohit Sharma India

40 Aaron Finch Australia

39 Ahmed Faiz Malaysia

38 Gerhard Erasmus Namibia

37 Kane Williamson New Zealand

While Babar failed to trouble the scorers against Ireland as he edged a Graham Hume delivery to keeper Lorcan Tucker in the second over, Rizwan and Fakhar combined to steady the ship and guide Pakistan to a series-levelling victory.

Fakhar displayed his power-hitting prowess as he smashed six sixes and a steadier Rizwan played the support role with aplomb as the pair put on 140 in quick time to take the game away from Ireland.

While Fakhar was dismissed in the 15th over to provide the hosts with a glimmer of hope, Azam Khan joined the party to hit an unbeaten 30 from just 10 deliveries to guide Pakistan home.

The third and final game of the series will be played in Dublin on Tuesday.

News