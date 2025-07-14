Australia stumble to 99-6 as Joseph leads West Indies fightback

West Indies fought back on Sunday to reduce Australia to 99 for six in their second innings, a lead of 181, as the pink-ball Test at Sabina Park remained on a knife-edge at the close on day two.

Australia extended their first-innings lead of 82 but were kept in check by the West Indies bowlers as the pink ball proved almost unplayable under floodlights in the final session for the second day in a row.

Alzarri Joseph snared three wickets and Shamar Joseph two to keep their team in the game after their batters earlier collapsed to 143 all out in an eventful middle session.

Shamar Joseph took his series haul to 20 victims with only Australia's Cameron Green preventing a complete capitulation by compiling an unbeaten 42.

He will resume on the third day in the company of captain Pat Cummins, who is five not out.

Shamar Joseph removed both openers -- Sam Konstas for a duck and Usman Khawaja for 14 -- to raise the West Indies' hopes.

Then Alzarri Joseph ripped the heart out of the middle order, taking the prize wicket of Steve Smith (5) and also bagging Beau Webster (13) and Alex Carey (0).

"We were looking for seven wickets tonight and got six, so we'll take that," said Shamar Joseph.

"West Indies have always had that great legacy of fast bowling so this generation just wants to continue that tradition and do our best."

Despite his efforts, Joseph was mindful of Australia pulling themselves out of reach of the West Indies if their tail can extend the lead beyond 200.

Earlier, a day after the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 68 runs to be dismissed for 225, the Caribbean side were marginally worse.

The hosts lost their last seven wickets for 61 from 82-3 as Australia's array of seamers ran riot.

Scott Boland, selected as a fourth seamer at the expense of veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, led the demolition with 3-34.

Josh Hazlewood and Cummins claimed two wickets each in a performance that could have been even better had wicketkeeper Alex Carey not spilled two chances.

Such was the discomfort of the home batsmen that they were incapable of making the most of those lapses.

Poor shot selection contributed as did the needless runout of Justin Greaves who departed to Konstas's throw from the cover boundary after turning for a third run.

Boland triggered the second session slide when he had John Campbell leg-before offering no shot for 36, which was the highest score of the innings.

He also bowled Shai Hope (23) and then rounded off the innings with the wicket of Shamar Joseph (8).

At the start of the day the West Indies found free scoring almost impossible on a seamer-friendly surface against an attack offering very few opportunities.

Just 57 runs came off 23 overs for the loss of two wickets in the first session.

Hazlewood and Cummins were the successful bowlers on a humid afternoon, accounting for the overnight pair of Brandon King (14) and Roston Chase (18).

King was trapped leg before by a full delivery from Hazlewood while Cummins removed his West Indian counterpart via an edge to Khawaja at first slip from ball which lifted sharply off a good length.

Australia are seeking a clean sweep of the series after victories in the first two Tests in Barbados and Grenada.