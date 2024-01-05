Australia overtake India to top Test team rankings

Australia regained their position at the top of the ICC Test team rankings. Photo: AFP

The current ICC World Test champions Australia have regained their position at the top of the Test team rankings following India's 1-1 series draw in South Africa.

Australia's impressive run at home against Pakistan helped them take the crown of the No.1 Test Team once again, having last held the spot briefly following their WTC final victory over India.

Before this update, India and Australia were tied on rating with 118 each.

However, more points in India's bag meant they had their grip around the top spot as they reigned supreme across formats in men's team rankings.

With India drawing their the two-Test series against South Africa 1-1 and Australia recording two wins in as many matches against Pakistan, the Pat Cummins-led side now top the Test rankings.

The ongoing third Test between Australia and Pakistan and the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England will likely lead to further activity in the Test team rankings, with the top spot on the line alongside crucial ICC World Test Championship points.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's position in the rankings remained unchanged at ninth.