Aussie touch powers Italy’s cricketing dream

Joe Burns stood in the outfield in The Hague, tears in his eyes, as Italy celebrated a loss that felt like a win of a lifetime. A nine-wicket defeat to the Netherlands might normally sting, but this one triggered scene of unfiltered joy -- Italy had done just enough to qualify for their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup.

For a team of part-time cricketers, expats, and dreamers, this wasn't just about runs and wickets. It was about legacy. And at the heart of this journey stood Burns -- former Australia Test opener, now captain of Italy -- a man playing for far more than just cricket.

The journey began with heartbreak. In early 2024, Burns lost his brother Dominic, a beloved club cricketer in Brisbane. The tragedy prompted a deeply personal decision.

Through his maternal grandparents from Calabria, Burns embraced his Italian roots, switching allegiance to Italy. Wearing Dominic's No. 85 jersey -- a nod to his birth year and club number -- Burns vowed to honour his memory on the field.

"It's the two things I love: family and cricket," Burns said. "This has been something to focus on when everything else felt lost."

From there, the narrative almost wrote itself. In the European qualifiers, Burns produced a stunning century -- 108 not out against Romania -- and inspired an underdog outfit to take down tournament favourites Scotland. With each win, Italy edged closer to cricket's grandest stage.

Heading into their final game against the Netherlands, Italy needed either a victory or to avoid a heavy defeat to seal qualification. After posting a modest 134, Italy's fate hung in the balance. The Dutch threatened to spoil the party, chasing the target down in the 17th over -- just enough for Italy to cling on ahead of Jersey, courtesy of a better net run rate.

Burns called it "a strange old game, celebrating after a loss," but few victories have ever tasted sweeter.

The Italian squad is a tapestry of multicultural talent. The Manenti brothers -- Ben and Harry -- born and bred in Australia, sons of former Aussie rugby sevens coach John Manenti, played crucial roles.

Ben top-scored with 30 in the must-win clash, while their performances throughout the campaign showcased the depth and grit of this emerging cricket nation.

"It's surreal," Burns reflected. "We're honouring our grandparents, the sacrifices they made post-WWII. It's more than cricket. It's about identity."

Italy now joins 19 other nations in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka -- two powerhouses in the game. For the Azzurri, this marks their entry into cricket's global elite. For Burns, it's a tribute carved into history -- to his brother, to his heritage, and to a dream realised not just for a team, but an entire generation of Italian cricket hopefuls.

In a sport often dominated by tradition and powerhouses, Italy's story is a reminder that cricket's heart beats strongest in its underdogs --especially those who rise from pain to create something beautiful.

