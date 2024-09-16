Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon Sep 16, 2024 04:56 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 16, 2024 05:02 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Ashraful becomes ICC Level 3 coach

Star Sports Desk
Mon Sep 16, 2024 04:56 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 16, 2024 05:02 PM
Mohammad Ashraful
Mohammad Ashraful (2R). Photo: Facebook

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful has received his ICC Level 3 coaching certificate, the player announced on social media on Monday.

"Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Almighty Allah, I am excited to share that I've officially qualified as an ICC Level 3 coach," Ashraful wrote on Facebook.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"This achievement is a testament to my passion for cricket and my commitment to continuous improvement. I'm eager to share my expertise and inspire others to reach their full potential. In Sha Allah will try my best to contribute to the growth and development of cricket," he added.

Earlier, Ashraful had completed an ICC Level 3 coaching course in the UAE, arranged by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in May of last year. He officially received the Level 3 coaching certificate today.

Ashraful had completed the ICC Level 2 coaching course way back in 2012 under the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The 40-year-old, however, is yet to retire from competitive cricket. 

Related topic:
cricketMohammad Ashraful
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mehedi Hasan Miraz

Tigers look to take fight to India with balanced attack

6d ago
Bangladesh Cricket Test Captain Mohammad Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib-led Bangladesh make history yet again

2y ago
Nahid Rana

I don’t want to be like anyone else: Nahid Rana

6d ago

All-stars converge, rolling back the years

7m ago

Morkel wants to tweak India’s well-oiled bowling

1d ago
dengue
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় হাসপাতালে ২৬৭ জন, মৃত্যু ১

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১০৮ জন।

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার বেশিদিন থাকলে জনগণ মেনে নেবে না: মির্জা ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification