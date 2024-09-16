Ashraful becomes ICC Level 3 coach

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful has received his ICC Level 3 coaching certificate, the player announced on social media on Monday.

"Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Almighty Allah, I am excited to share that I've officially qualified as an ICC Level 3 coach," Ashraful wrote on Facebook.

"This achievement is a testament to my passion for cricket and my commitment to continuous improvement. I'm eager to share my expertise and inspire others to reach their full potential. In Sha Allah will try my best to contribute to the growth and development of cricket," he added.

Earlier, Ashraful had completed an ICC Level 3 coaching course in the UAE, arranged by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in May of last year. He officially received the Level 3 coaching certificate today.

Ashraful had completed the ICC Level 2 coaching course way back in 2012 under the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The 40-year-old, however, is yet to retire from competitive cricket.