All-stars converge, rolling back the years

Three of Bangladesh's finest cricketing talents caught up with each other at the heart of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday, ahead of a Bangladesh Premier League fixture between Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers. Rangpur Riders all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was busy with his side's bowling coach Mohammad Rafique when former captain Mohammad Ashraful, now working as a TV analyst, decided to catch up with his former national teammates. Photos: Firoz Ahmed