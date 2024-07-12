Afridi at risk of missing Bangladesh Tests following misconduct

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi may find himself dropped from the upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh next month, following reports of misbehaviour with coaches during the team's tours to Ireland and England, as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

According to Pakistani media, including Geo TV, Afridi had a confrontation with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during a practice session in Headingley. Yousuf had pointed out that Afridi was bowling too many no-balls, to which Afridi responded, "Let me practice for now and don't talk in the middle."

This led to a heated exchange, after which Afridi was reprimanded by the team management and had to apologise to Yousuf.

Earlier reports from several Pakistani media outlets also mentioned that the head coach of the white-ball team, Gary Kirsten, had accused Afridi of misbehaving with the coaching panel during recent tours.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently investigating the team's disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup. As part of these investigations, the board has already dismissed former players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection panel, with more changes expected to follow.