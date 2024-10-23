Cricket
ICC
Wed Oct 23, 2024 07:36 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 07:59 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

344 for 4: Zimbabwe smash world record for highest T20I total

ICC
Wed Oct 23, 2024 07:36 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 07:59 PM
PHOTO: ICC

Zimbabwe made a mind-blowing 344-4 in their 20 overs against Gambia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B.

Sikandar Raza blasted 133 not out off just 43 balls with 15 sixes as Zimbabwe racked up a record total in T20Is in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B game against Gambia.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Zimbabwe's total of 344/4 eclipsed the previous high of 314/3 by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.

They had entered the top five earlier this month when they made 286/5 against Seychelles. A week prior to that India had entered the list with a massive total of 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Highest totals in men's T20Is
Team                                     Score                      Opposition               Year
Zimbabwe                              344/4                     Gambia                   2024
Nepal                                     314/3                     Mongolia                 2023
India                                       297/6                    Bangladesh             2024
Zimbabwe                              286/5                    Seychelles               2024
Afghanistan                            278/3                    Ireland                    2019
Czech Republic                      278/4                   Turkey                     2019

Raza's century is the first by a Zimbabwe player in men's T20Is with Dion Myers' 96 last night against Rwanda the highest score so far for them. His 15 sixes in the joint-fourth-most by a player in men's T20Is.

Zimbabwe's record-breaking innings included 27 sixes, the most recorded ever in a men's T20I, beating the 26 made by Nepal against Mongolia during their innings of 314/3 last year.

Related topic:
Zimbabwe CricketSikandar Raza
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Raza handed two-match suspension for Ireland T20 blow up

10m ago

Emon, Hasan inject fresh blood in T20 side

2y ago

Former England batter Ballance debuts for Zimbabwe in Ireland T20

1y ago
Uganda Cricket

Zimbabwe stunned by Uganda, at risk of missing T20 WC 2024 berth

11m ago

Missing T20 World Cup hurts: Sikandar Raza

5m ago
|ফুটবল

ভারতকে হারিয়ে গ্রুপ চ্যাম্পিয়ন হয়ে সেমিফাইনালে বাংলাদেশ

আফঈদা খাতুনের লক্ষ্যভেদের পর তহুরা খাতুন করলেন জোড়া গোল। গোলরক্ষক রূপনা চাকমা দিলেন বেশ কিছু অসাধারণ সেভ।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ঢাকার যেসব এলাকায় বৃহস্পতিবার ৮ ঘণ্টা গ্যাস থাকবে না

৪২ মিনিট আগে