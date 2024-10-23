344 for 4: Zimbabwe smash world record for highest T20I total

Zimbabwe made a mind-blowing 344-4 in their 20 overs against Gambia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B.

Sikandar Raza blasted 133 not out off just 43 balls with 15 sixes as Zimbabwe racked up a record total in T20Is in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B game against Gambia.

Zimbabwe's total of 344/4 eclipsed the previous high of 314/3 by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.

They had entered the top five earlier this month when they made 286/5 against Seychelles. A week prior to that India had entered the list with a massive total of 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Highest totals in men's T20Is

Team Score Opposition Year

Zimbabwe 344/4 Gambia 2024

Nepal 314/3 Mongolia 2023

India 297/6 Bangladesh 2024

Zimbabwe 286/5 Seychelles 2024

Afghanistan 278/3 Ireland 2019

Czech Republic 278/4 Turkey 2019

Raza's century is the first by a Zimbabwe player in men's T20Is with Dion Myers' 96 last night against Rwanda the highest score so far for them. His 15 sixes in the joint-fourth-most by a player in men's T20Is.

Zimbabwe's record-breaking innings included 27 sixes, the most recorded ever in a men's T20I, beating the 26 made by Nepal against Mongolia during their innings of 314/3 last year.