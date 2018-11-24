Shakib becomes fastest to 200-wicket, 3,000-run double

Bangladesh Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan became the first player from the country to take 200 Test wickets when he gave the Tigers the first breakthrough in West Indies’ chase of a 204-run target at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

He is also the fastest to complete the double of 3000 runs and 200 wickets, having completed the feat in his 54th appearance, just one less than England legend Ian Botham. Opening the bowling, Shakib had West Indian opener Kieran Powell stumped in the third over of the innings to bag his 200th wicket in his 54th match and 91st innings of bowling. The left-arm spinner started the ongoing first Test on 196 wickets and moved to 199 after taking three wickets in the first innings, including two in the first over.

Shakib is tied with the likes of Javagal Srinath of India and Vernon Philander of South Africa as the joint-17th fastest to 200 Test wickets and above big names like James Anderson, current Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh and Brian Statham. Shakib has taken 18 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls, comfortably the most by a Bangladeshi. Shakib took another wicket in his following over, the fifth of the innings, when he had Shai Hope caught behind. That extended his lead as the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh to 101. The next-highest on the list, former left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique, has 100 wickets. The top three wicket-takers for Bangladesh are all left-arm spinners, with Taijul Islam in third position with 89 wickets, two of which were added in West Indies’ ongoing second innings as the visitors lurched to lunch on a precarious 11 for four. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is fourth in the list with 78 Test wickets.

There is an interesting symmetry to Shakib's landmark achievement as the all-rounder had reached his 100th Test wicket while playing West Indies in November 24, 2012 at Khulna. Coincidentally, not only did he bag his 100th wicket on the same day, it was almost at the same time of the day. Shakib took his 200th wicket 3.1 overs prior to lunch today. Back in 2012, on this same date, the all-rounder had taken the wicket of Darren Sammy 4.1 overs prior to lunch.

Fastest to 3,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests

Shakib Al Hasan – 54

Ian Botham – 55

Kapil Dev – 73

Imran Khan – 75

Hadlee – 83