India thrash Tigers

India registered their sixth consecutive Test win in an emphatic way when they beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs during their first of the two Tests at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore today. India lead the series 1-0.

India skipper Virat Kohli made his intentions very clear when he declared their innings with the overnight score of 493 for six at the start of the day three in Indore today. With a 343-run lead, India made life difficult for Bangladesh batsmen right from the word go. The Tigers were reduced to 60 for four at Lunch. And although Bangladesh had put in some resistance through a 63-run sixth-wicket stand between Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das followed by another 59-run seventh-wicket stand between Mushfiqur and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, it was just matter of time before India wrapped up the game. And so they did as the Tigers failed to bat through the day and were bundled out for 213 runs in 69.2 overs. A team high of 150-ball 64 came from Mushfiqur Rahim, who was dropped on 4 early in the innings.

It was however an outsanding display of pace bowling by India. The three pacers -- Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami -- shared seven wickets between them with Shami being the standout, picking up four for 31 in 16 overs that featured seven maidens. Ravichandran Ashwin showed that there was something for the spinners too as he picked up three for 42 in 14.2 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for a meagre 150 runs in the first innings on Day one. And it was India opener Mayank Agarwal's magnificent 330-ball 243 that helped India bat through the second day of the Indore Test to pile up 493 runs for six wickets before declaring.

[Wicket] Overs 69.2, Ban 213 all out: Ebadat Hossain c Yadav b Ashwin 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

Ebadot Hossain comes down the track and tries to hit it out of the park but only ends up giving a catch to Umesh Yadav standing at long-on. That's it. Bangladesh are bundled out for 213 runs and India win by an innings and 130 runs to go one up in the series.

[Wicket] Overs 67.5, Ban 208/9: Mushfiqur Rahim c Pujara b Ashwin 64 (150b 7x4 0x6) SR: 42.66

Mushfiqur Rahim tries to go for a six over mid-off but fails to middle it. Cheteshwar Pujara, running from the mid-off, takes a good catch to dismiss Rahim for 64. India just require one wicket to win the game.

[Wicket] Overs 66.3, Ban 208/3: Taijul Islam c †Saha b Mohammed Shami 6 (43b 1x4 0x6) SR: 13.95

Another lethal bouncer from Mohammad Shami. This time it is Taijul Islam at the receiving end. It caught Taijul by surprise and hits the shoulder of the bat. The keeper takes an easy catch.

[Wicket] Overs 54.5, Ban 194/7: Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Yadav 38 (55b 5x4 1x6) SR: 69.09

Beaten by pace there Mehedi Hasan Miraz. An outside off delivery from Umesh Yadav that cut back in towards the right-hander, catching him off guard as it hits him on the chest before removing the bails. Tigers lose their seventh just after Tea.

Overs 53.6, Ban 191/6: Tea

Mehedi Hasan Miraz works one through the point for a couple off a Mohammad Shami delivery. Takes a double and that's Tea on Day 3. Bangladesh scored 131 runs in the session for the loss of two wickets -- Mahmudullah Riyad for 15 off 35 and Liton Das for 35 off 39. After that Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim put in some resistance through a fifty-run stand before umpires called for Tea. But still the question remains -- how long can the Tigers survive?

Overs 52.6, Ban 185/6: Fifty-run stand between Mushfiqur and Miraz

Mehedi Hasan Miraz plays it through the midwicket region and takes a single. That brings up the fifty-run stand between Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim for the sixth-wicket.

Overs 48.1, Ban 169/6: Mushfiqur brings up his fifty.

Mushfiqur Rahim works an Umesh Yadav ball off his pads through deep backward square leg and takes a double. That brings up his fifty off 101 balls.

Bangladesh have their tail exposed as Liton Das's cameo comes to an end for 35. The elegant right-hander hit six exquisite boundaries, and looked to hit one more against Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, Liton could only hit it straight back to the bowler as Mehedi Hasan Miraz, an all-rounder of sorts, joined Mushfiqur Rahim to delay the inevitable.

[Wicket] Overs 39.2, Ban 135/6: Liton c & b Ashwin 35 (39b)

Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim started to play aggressively as Bangladesh moved to 133 for five, an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 61 runs, after the third hour's play of the Indore Test today.

Liton started the aggression, hitting Ishant Sharma for three exquisite boundaries before Mushfiqur joined in with his sweeps and reverse-sweeps as the introduction of spin bowling from both ends made life a little easier for Bangladesh.

Overs 37, Ban 133/5: Mushfiqur 35 not out, Liton 33 not out; Shami 3-15

[Wicket] Overs 26.3, Ban 72/5: Mahmudullah c Rohit b Shami 15 (35b)

Mahmudullah poked at a length ball outside off from Mohammed Shami, and Rohit Sharma at second slip, who earlier dropped a similar chance from Mushfiqur off the same bowler, makes no mistake this time.

Lunch: Overs 22, Ban 60/4: Mushfiqur 9 not out, Mahmudullah 6 not out; Shami 2-8

Bangladesh were four down for 60 runs at Lunch on Day 3 of the first Test against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore today. Two of Bangladesh's most experienced batsmen -- Mushfiqur Rahim (9 not out) and Mahmudullah Riyad (6 not out) were batting.

Mushfiqur, who played 27 deliveries, was lucky to be still there after being dropped by Rohit Sharma at slips off the bowling of Mohammad Shami. The right-hander also survived a close run-out chance too. Mahmudullah, in the middle for 22 deliveries, was looking a bit more confident than the first innings.

Overs 16.1, Ban 48/4: Mushy dropped on 4 by Rohit Sharma.

A length ball outside off which could have been left but Mushfiqur Rahim goes for the drive and gets a thick edge. It goes to the second slip Rohit Sharma, who drops a very easy catch. Mushfiqur survives.

[Wicket] Overs 14.1, Ban 44/4: Mohammad Mithun c Agarwal b Mohammed Shami 18 (26b 4x4 0x6) SR: 69.23

A bouncer from Mohammed Shami that came onto the body of Mohammad Mithun quickly. Mithun, who was clearly beaten by pace, tries to pull it but plays it late and gets the top of the bat on it. Midwicket takes an easy catch.

Overs 13.4, Ban 43/3: India lose their second review.

An Umesh Yadav delivery hits Mohammad Mithun after pitching on the middle stump line. A huge appeal from India and umpire gives not out. Kohli reviews and it showed that the ball would miss leg stumps. Umpire stays with his original decision and India lose their second and final review of the innings.

[Wicket] Overs 12.5, Ban 37/3: Mominul Haque lbw b Mohammed Shami 7 (20b 1x4 0x6) SR: 35.00

Mohammad Shami, bowling around the stumps, hits the pads of Mominul Haque with a delivery angling in towards the left-hander. There is a huge appeal but the umpire gives not out. Kohli goes for the review and it showed that the ball would have gone to hit the leg stumps. Decision overturned and Bangladesh lose their skipper for just seven runs.

[Wicket] Overs 6.6, Ban 16/2: Shadman Islam b I Sharma 6 (24b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00

A length ball from Ishant Sharma that goes in towards the left-hander Shadman Islam after landing. Shadman however, rooted to his ground, fails to negotiate it as the ball finds gap between bat and pad and hits the top of his stumps. Bangladesh lose both their openers early and are in deep trouble.

Yadav removes Imrul early

[Wicket] Overs 5.1, Ban 10/1: Imrul Kayes b Yadav 6 (13b 1x4 0x6) SR: 46.15

A fuller length delivery from Umesh Yadav that pitched on the middle but moved in off the seam and rattled Imrul Kayes' stumps. Bangladesh lose their first wicket early.

India declare after scoring 493 for six

India declared after scoring 493 for six in their first innings against Bangladesh at the start of the third day of their first of the two Tests at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore today.

Going into the third day, Bangladesh now trail by 343 runs. Bangladesh, who were bundled out for a meagre 150 in the first innings, will be hoping to put in a better batting display this time around.

Earlier, it was a magnificent 330-ball 243 from opener Mayank Agarwal that helped India take a massive lead. For Bangladesh, it was right-arm pacer Abu Jayed who returned impressive figures of four for 108 runs.