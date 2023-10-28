Law enforcers won't allow arson, attacks tomorrow: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said BNP supporters today showered brickbats on police, burnt cars and buses, killed a cop and then called a strike tomorrow after their grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan area.

"We want to assure that if anyone blocks roads, vandalises and sets fire to vehicles, we will take action. Everything will move normally," he said.

Kamal told this to reporters after visiting the injured police personnel at Dhaka Medical College Hospital this evening.

Inspection General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman accompanied the home minister.

"A policeman was brutally hacked to death. We have pictures. A Chhatra Dal leader brutally beat him up. He was not only beaten but attacked with a machete.

"An Awami League procession was attacked … The pick-up vans carrying the leaders and activists of Awami League were set on fire," he added.

"They broke the gate and entered the Chief Justice's house. At this time, police could no longer remain silent. Police did their job and dispersed them [BNP]. Then we saw, they [BNP] were pelting stones and setting fire and exploding cocktails," he said.

Everyone had sticks in their hands. They entered the Institute of Diploma Engineers and burnt three vehicles. They set Rajarbagh police hospital on fire, and set an ambulance on fire. Many police boxes have been set on fire. They also set fire to two government buildings and also attacked Judges Complex, the home boss added.

"Our police force dealt with them with great patience. They [BNP] threw brickbats like rain. They are trying to create a similar situation to that of 2014," he said.