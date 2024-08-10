Satire not satiring the same after the fall of Awami League

After the wave of excitement ended and things started to get serious with the new interim government, satire writers seem to have been at a loss on what to make fun of.

This is what satire writers from different top dailies in the country had to say.

"It's not the same thrill anymore. I miss the rush of possibly being killed or disappeared at the hands of the government for making fun of them," said satire writer Chuppu Chup from The Daily First light.

"Things are so safe now that we can literally name names when we criticise the government. There's no repression of freedom of speech yet. I mean how can we even write satire without repression," said another correspondent from The Daily NotunBoyosh.

The two correspondents discussed the golden days when this paper was threatened to be sued by Mayor Taposh for criticising his move to cut down trees in Dhaka city in a satire piece.

Tasher Naziba, the writer of the satire piece, said, "Man, there's no menacing around anymore. There's so much positivity going around that I'm starting to fear satire writers will go out of business."

While things seem grim, satire writers seem optimistic still because of the presence of BNP, Jamat, Shibir and Hefazot and especially, Khaleda Zia's eyebrows (or the lack thereof).

Now we just have to make sure that kids don't beat us to the joke first.