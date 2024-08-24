Salman caught while pretending to be garden gnome

Following another escape attempt, Salman F Rahman was once again foiled from fleeing the country while still on remand. He was caught while pretending to be a garden gnome on the lawn of a residential house in Gulshan.

This was his sixth escape attempt after he was originally arrested from a boat in Sadarghat on August 13, while attempting to flee the country and simultaneously participate in a photoshoot dressed as a fisherman.

Unlike the previous five jailbreak attempts, Salman was caught within a matter of only a few hours and did not immediately soil himself upon being captured.

Speaking to The Daily Star, police personnel at the scene said, "Our efficiency is through the roof. This time we only took three hours to catch the rat. I think we should be given an award for this record."

Asked how Salman had managed to flee police custody in the first place, one officer spilled the beans, saying, "We believe some corrupt officials aided him in the escape. Currently, we believe there is some spiritual aura left over from when Harun bhai was chief, so you cannot stay in that building for too long without engaging in some kind of corruption."

Another officer echoed him, saying that he too felt the urge to start taking bribes whenever he was in the building.

"That is why I avoid staying there for too long. It's real spooky how Harun bhai's spirit just lurks there in that building," he said.

The first officer on the scene explained that they received a tip-off via 999 that Salman was originally asking passersby for loans near Shahabuddin park, which is when they rushed to the area.

"Even after we captured him, he kept asking us for a loan. He was desperately trying to reach into our pockets and take out our wallets," he explained.

Speaking to the officers in charge of prisoners at the interrogation centre regarding the jailbreak, they proudly exclaimed, "Well Salman sir offered us around Tk 2 crore each to allow him to escape. We thought we should take the offer and keep his money within the country's economy."