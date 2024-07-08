Sunnydale School runner-up at international youth handball tournament

Sunnydale School's under-10 (U-10) boys handball team became the runner-up at the 2024 Partille Cup, the world's largest International youth handball tournament.

The team beat Istanbul Fide College from Turkiye 11-5 in the round of 16, New Giza Handball Academy from Egypt 8-7 in the quarter final, and Lugi HF 2 from Sweden 7-4 in the semi final. In the finals, Sunnydale lost 13-5 against Germany's SG Wehrheim/Obernhain. A total of 20 teams from seven countries participated in the U10 category of the tournament.

Apart from the U-10 boys team, three other teams – U-10 girls, U-14 girls, and U-14 boys – from Sunnydale School also participated in the tournament.

"We have been participating in this tournament since 2017. This time around, four teams from Sunnydale School competed in the tournament – two teams for the U-14 category and two for the U-10 category. Unfortunately, both the teams in the U-14 category were eliminated in the group stages. However, the U-10 girls' team made it to quarter-finals and lost by a narrow margin. The U-10 boys' team lost in the finals and were crowned the runner-up position," said Md Mizanul Islam, Director, Athletics at Sunnydale School.

"This is a competition of great pedigree and prestige. The tournament saw players participating from all over the world and sharing a space with their fellow athletes. All of it culminated in making it a worthwhile experience for our players," he added.

"We have already been invited by an American representative to play in a tournament that is going to take place in California next year and we hope to participate in it," said Mizan.