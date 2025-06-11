A weekend to remember

The sun was quickly setting on the horizon as we approached our destination, the famous Chuti Resort. Our family had been planning this vacation for weeks, and the day had finally arrived.

We quickly unloaded our suitcases to see what journey awaited us beyond the grand entrance. Since the day was coming to an end, we had a very short window of time left to explore the place. So, the family decided to leave the exploration for the next day. We did, however, make time to check the cabins which would be our shelter for the night.

Having gone past a number of diverse cabins, I saw the beauty of the enormous resort, with aloft cabins, nature in every corner, and numerous attractions. Before long, we made our way to the buffet, over the number of savoury and mouth-watering dishes. The family chatted away, unaware of how late it had gotten.

The next day, everyone planned to visit the swimming pool. I was a little scared as I had not swum before, but after a little assistance from my father and uncles, the activity felt more refreshing and enjoyable than any video game I had ever played. Afterwards, we headed towards the lounge, where the dessert felt divine.

By that time, most of the people had left the garden. We had it all to ourselves The place seemed like a setting for a fairytale, enclosed with blooming hedges, soft light, damp sweet air, and wonderful veins and trees that had a wooden swing attached to them.

We took several pictures there. Not only to capture its beauty but also to capture the moments we shared together.

My brother, cousin, and I were ecstatic to have found a basketball court beside the garden. So, we played to our hearts' content and felt as if the whole trip was worth it simply because of the court.

To end the day, the whole family gathered and played a series of games, with prizes reserved for each one. It felt competitive yet fun at the same time. The whole family laughed away, marking the end of the day.

Our time at the resort was filled with laughter, joy, and unforgettable memories. It was a reminder of how important it is to take time for family and cherish those special moments together. We went back home with our bonds strengthened and hearts full, grateful for the time we had spent in each other's company.

This also serves as a reminder as to why we need more resorts and getaway places around Dhaka to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and get hold of tranquillity.

Yousha Tahsan is a student of class seven from Dhanmondi Tutorial.