Rising Stars
Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:04 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 01:13 PM

Rituraj's new book takes readers on a trip around the world

Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:04 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 01:13 PM

In a remarkable literary feat, young author Rituraj has fascinated readers with his latest book series, "Around the World with Rituraj." 

Published in February 2024 by Odommo Prokash, this unique series combines Bengali and English, allowing readers to experience Rituraj's travel adventures firsthand in both languages.

Meet Rituraj, the 9-year-old Guinness World Record holder

Comprising two parts, each book features five compelling travel stories from Rituraj's personal journeys across various countries. Drawing from his visits to 10 different countries, Rituraj's vivid storytelling brings his emotions and experiences to life on the page.

Having previously penned two successful books, "Goodwill Factory 1" and "Goodwill Factory 2," Rituraj achieved prestigious accolades, including a Guinness World Record for the Youngest Person to Publish a Book Series (Male) and the Rokomari Best Seller Book Writer award for his debut work. His literary achievements were further recognized when he received the Sheikh Russel Award in the writing category from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2023.

With around 1,000 copies of his latest series already sold, Rituraj's books have been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, particularly among young readers. Kids have been sending in their pictures with the books, prompting Rituraj to engage with them personally to discuss their experiences and insights.

Rituraj's "Around the World with Rituraj" series promises readers an immersive journey through fascinating destinations, making it a must-read for adventure enthusiasts and aspiring travelers alike.

