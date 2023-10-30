Spider-Verse swings into Argentina as fans assemble for a record-breaking gathering

A man dressed as Spider-Man poses for a picture at a Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering, organised in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Some 1,000 people gathered at a major monument in Argentina's capital on Sunday dressed as Spider-Man, aiming to break a world record for the most people dressed as the famous Marvel superhero at a single public event.

Photo: Reuters

Argentine influencer Uki Deane organised the gathering via Instagram, aiming to outdo an event in June in Malaysia where 685 people dressed as Spider-Man.

Deane said he was confident of obtaining the Guinness World Records title with the turnout in Buenos Aires at the famous obelisk monument, where the crowd was a sea of skin-tight blue costumes and red masks.

Photo: Reuters

"I wanted to summon 700 people, and from our counting, there are many more. We have more than 1,000 signatures," he told reporters at the event.

"It's crazy what Spider-Man causes, it gives me enormous joy," the 33-year-old added.

A man dressed as Spider-Man adjusts his tie at a Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering, organised in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Reuters

Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The organisers asked participants to provide signatures and have their photo taken as documentation to provide to the record-keeping group.