The final message

Ameera was the apple of her grandfather's eyes. Due to having working parents, she lived with her grandparents most of the time. From bringing her home from school, to taking her to the park as the sun softened its rays to even doing pages after pages of homework, her grandfather held her hand every step of the way. They were never really separated until Ameera moved houses, leaving the aged building with worn down walls and maze-like rooms in Dhanmondi to a more modern, minimalistic, and personalised apartment in Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area.

As years passed, Ameera transformed into a young adult while her grandfather embraced old age. However, as he grew older, his health problems grasped him from left, right and centre. It seemed as though it was Ameera's absence that made him weak with each passing day.

Ameera's sunshine personality lit up the house, but as soon as she moved houses it was as though she took the light with her. The old-fashioned house now felt dull and cloaked in darkness, and the old couple residing there seemed to give up their lifespan up to the universe. Because it was Ameera's energetic magic that kept them strong.

Times became difficult when Ameera was in high school. She was busy with different assignments and extracurriculars. The girl was swamped with academic work. But she was having fun with her friends - truly living the high school life.

On the other hand, her grandfather was gradually falling more and more ill every day. It seemed as though a new day, a new dysfunction in his body. Ameera tried to go visit them every week but Dhaka city's obnoxious traffic was truly horrendous and mostly demotivated her. She always promised them "next week then".

On the second of February of 2023, Ameera went on a school trip with her friends. She was totally disconnected with the rest of her world, including her family and the chaotic city, as she was at Basecamp in Gazipur for three days. Ameera was having the time of her life dancing around, doing adventurous activities, and having a sleepover in tents. Little did she know once reaching home a dreadful news awaited her.

After coming home, she turned on her phone to find a message from her grandfather.

Dear Ammi (Ameera's nickname),

You have always been my little shining star. I have seen you grow into a hardworking lady. It is a pride for me to call you my little granddaughter. I pray and hope you excel in life and break every glass ceiling that comes your way. Unfortunately, I believe, my time has come to an end. Please do not regret not seeing me for the last time, I will always be by your side, looking out for you from above. Shine bright my Ammi, never stop hustling!

With much love and prayers,

Your nana (grandfather)

Tears rushed out of her eyes and soaked her shirt, Ameera did not realise she was gasping for air. She could not believe it but reality crashed on her when her mother confirmed they completed the burial yesterday. Ameera realised all she had left were her precious childhood memories and his final message to her.

Consider Ameera's story a sign to appreciate and spend more time with your grandparents because it may very well be their final moments in this world. Give them precious memories and care that they graced you with in your childhood.

The writer is a student of class 11 from Sir John Wilson School.