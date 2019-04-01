Imprisoned BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for treatment.

She was escorted out from Nazimuddin Road’s Old Dhaka Central Jail around 12:20pm, sources inside the jail has confirmed The Daily Star.

Her escort comprised of at least 15 vehicles of elite force Rapid Action Battalion, Fire Service and Civil Defence, police and jail authorities.

Mahbubul Islam, a jailor, told The Daily Star this morning that preparations were made to move Khaleda, and that they would wait for her consent.

Insiders said Khaleda, who denied to take treatment at BSMMU on a bid to secure a hospital of personal choice, had finally agreed to be taken there.

Security measures were beefed up surrounding the BSMMU in Dhaka's Shahbagh today as part of preparations of taking the BNP chief there.

The matter of Khaleda’s treatment, whether it will be according to her preference or jail code, has been an issue for the BNP for quite some time.

Khaleda has been in jail since February 8 last year when a special court awarded her five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

The High Court later extended her jail term to 10 years in the case. She was also convicted in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case and handed a seven-year term.