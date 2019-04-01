 Khaleda Zia taken to BSMMU for better treatment | The Daily Star
Home Politics
11:10 AM, April 01, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:11 PM, April 01, 2019

Khaleda taken to BSMMU, finally

Share this with

Copy this link
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is being taken on to a wheelchair at the gates of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on April 1, 2019. Photo: Amran Hossain

Imprisoned BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for treatment.

She was escorted out from Nazimuddin Road’s Old Dhaka Central Jail around 12:20pm, sources inside the jail has confirmed The Daily Star.

Her escort comprised of at least 15 vehicles of elite force Rapid Action Battalion, Fire Service and Civil Defence, police and jail authorities.

Read More

Mahbubul Islam, a jailor, told The Daily Star this morning that preparations were made to move Khaleda, and that they would wait for her consent.

Insiders said Khaleda, who denied to take treatment at BSMMU on a bid to secure a hospital of personal choice, had finally agreed to be taken there.

Khaleda taken to BSMMU
Security measures have been beefed up surrounding the BSMMU in Dhaka's Shahbagh on April 1, 2019 as part of preparations of taking the BNP chief there. Photo: Collected

Security measures were beefed up surrounding the BSMMU in Dhaka's Shahbagh today as part of preparations of taking the BNP chief there.

The matter of Khaleda’s treatment, whether it will be according to her preference or jail code, has been an issue for the BNP for quite some time.

Khaleda has been in jail since February 8 last year when a special court awarded her five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

The High Court later extended her jail term to 10 years in the case. She was also convicted in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case and handed a seven-year term.

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Politics

Khaleda Zia’s bail in Cumilla murder case
Next Niko graft hearing set for April 10
SC upholds bail for ex-MP Rana
‘Fair UZ polls with local MPs impossible’
Khaleda Zia’s bail in Cumilla murder case
Khaleda’s bail in Cumilla murder case stayed till April 7
AL supporters attempt to occupy N’ganj polling centre, 2 held

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Related Stories

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.04.01)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.31)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.30)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.29)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.28)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.27)
    Top