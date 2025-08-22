Brutal killing of 15-year-old in Fatikchhari exposes how impunity fuels violence

The killing of 15-year-old Md Rihan Uddin Mahin in Chattogram's Fatikchhari earlier today is another chilling reminder of how easily mob justice can claim lives in Bangladesh.

Rihan and two friends were accused of theft without a shred of evidence. They were tied up, beaten mercilessly, and left for dead. Rihan did not survive. His two friends are now fighting for their lives in hospital.

What is deeply disturbing is not only the loss of such a young life, but also the pattern we continue to see across the country. Calling someone a thief, or a kidnapper has become a convenient excuse for groups to unleash violence. Innocent people -- sometimes women, or even children -- have been killed in public. Some in the crowd watched, some recorded, and some participated.

Mob violence thrives where the rule of law is weak and accountability is absent. When people believe they can take justice into their own hands without facing consequences, such brutality becomes normalised.

This culture of impunity sends a dangerous message: that anyone can be accused of anything, and a crowd can become judge, jury, and executioner. It not only undermines the justice system but also erodes the sense of safety in society. Today it is Rihan, tomorrow it could be one of us or our loved ones.

The state must show zero tolerance toward mob violence. Every single perpetrator must be identified and punished swiftly, regardless of their local influence or social standing. Until then, mobs will continue to dictate justice in villages and towns, and ordinary citizens will continue to live in fear of being the next target.