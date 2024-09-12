The case of disgruntled DC aspirants

In a stunning departure from the disciplined nature of public service, chaos erupted at the heart of Bangladesh's Ministry of Public Administration on September 10. Mid-level civil servants, frustrated with the recent appointment of 59 deputy commissioners (DCs), openly protested at the secretariat, shouting slogans and shoving senior officials—a scene unimaginable in the typically hierarchical and rule-bound structure of bureaucracy. The discontent stems from allegations of favouritism and unfairness in the selection process, as many aspiring DCs found themselves bypassed in favour of others.

With a colonial legacy, the role of a DC has always been seen as prestigious, but it has also become a point of contention. To be nominated as a DC, officials must meet specific criteria. However, this very process seems to have ignited unprecedented anger, exposing a deeper malaise within the country's civil service—one that is rooted in years of politicisation, particularly under the previous regime.

At a time when Bangladesh is undergoing a crucial transformation under a newly installed interim government, such a breakdown of discipline in the very agency tasked with maintaining order is deeply troubling. Following the July uprising, the government's foremost task has been restoring law and order—a task that hinges on the effectiveness of field administration where the DCs play a crucial role as the highest-ranking officials at the district level. Their responsibilities span across governance, law enforcement and service delivery, making their professionalism essential to the nation's stability.

But how can we expect order in the districts when the very process of appointing DCs has descended into chaos?

It's not difficult to see why mid-level officers are frustrated. For years, the civil service has been seen as a tool for political gain, rather than an institution governed by merit and professionalism. Under the long tenure of Sheikh Hasina administration, appointments were frequently influenced by political connections rather than competence. As a result, the civil service is now deeply polarised, with many officers feeling sidelined and discriminated against due to their perceived affiliations.

While the interim government has made significant strides in addressing some of these issues, the damage inflicted by years of politicisation is not easily undone. The latest round of DC appointments, which should have been an opportunity to restore confidence, has instead exacerbated the sense of injustice within the ranks.

However justified their grievances may be, the actions of the junior officers cannot be condoned. Bureaucracy, as envisioned by Max Weber, is built on the foundations of hierarchy, discipline, and adherence to written rules. The very essence of public service is its commitment to professionalism and order, even in the face of frustration. When those who are meant to uphold the system become its disrupters, it sends a dangerous message.

At this critical juncture, the civil service must rise above personal grievances. The country is recovering from a period of immense political and social upheaval, and the citizens deserve a functioning, competent and impartial administration. It is the duty of every civil servant, especially those in leadership positions like DCs, to ensure the smooth functioning of government institutions and the delivery of essential services.

The interim government, for its part, must take swift and decisive action. The politicisation of civil service must be addressed through transparent processes, ensuring that future appointments are based on merit and not political loyalty. More importantly, the grievances of civil servants must be heard through formal channels, rather than allowing discontent to spill into the public arena.

During his address to the nation on September 11, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus announced the formation of six reform commissions, which includes the Public Administration Reform Commission, to be led by Abdul Mueed Chowdhury, the newly appointed chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The commission can identify necessary reform measures for a professional, accountable and pro-people civil service in Bangladesh.

Additionally, this incident serves as a stark reminder that the civil service itself must be part of the solution. Public servants are not merely employees of the state, they are the backbone of governance. At a time when the country is grappling with challenges on multiple fronts, from economic instability to social unrest, the civil service must act as a stabilising force, not a source of discord.

The incidence at the secretariat is a wake-up call for both the government and the civil service. Bangladesh cannot afford to let internal divisions and political manipulation undermine the very institutions that are essential to its stability. The DCs, as the face of government at the district level, must embody the values of professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

As the nation rebuilds and recovers, we must ensure that order is restored not only in society but within the bureaucracy itself. The interim government must act quickly to restore confidence in the civil service, while civil servants must remember their duty to serve the public above all else. Only then can Bangladesh truly move forward, leaving behind the disorder that has plagued its past.

Dr Kazi Maruful Islam is professor of governance and politics at the Department of Development Studies in the University of Dhaka. He can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

