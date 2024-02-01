Save children from the spread of fast food

The Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey 2022 mentions that 49 percent of the children aged between 6 and 23 months consumed unhealthy foods during the day before the survey. In the report, "unhealthy foods" are described as "foods that are high in sugar, salt or unhealthy fats." These food items suppress the appetite in children and make up the exact opposite of a balanced diet. The unregulated spread of unhealthy foods is a matter of great concern.

Foods that can be prepared quickly are usually known as fast food. The widespread popularity of fast food is owed to cheaper price, taste and instant availability. And it seems most popular among children.

Fast food has high amounts of calories, saturated fats, sugar, and salt. Hence, its nutritional value is low. Children's taste buds are such that they tend to like foods that have more fat, sugar, and salt. Since they don't offer a sense of being full, children tend to overeat fast food. This in turn reduces children's consumption of fruits and vegetables. Research shows that eating fast food has a direct correlation with weight gain. Obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, stroke, and a few types of cancer.

The problems that children specifically face due to fast food consumption include constipation, anaemia, and vitamin D deficiency. A lack of calcium also affects dental health, while weight gain reduces their stamina, meaning they spend less time engaging in sports or other physical activities. Even if they are physically active, children who consume fast food still gain more weight compared to children who do not consume fast food.

No country has been fully successful in protecting its children against the influence of aggressive marketing done by the fast food companies. However, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and various European countries have been taking steps to regulate fast food. These include preparing school lunches in a way that ensures adequate nutritional quality, keeping fewer sugary snacks or high-calorie drinks in vending machines, arranging for children to receive a balanced diet while in school, including a detailed list of ingredients on food packaging, and banning the sale of fast food near schools.

Child obesity has become a concern in many Western countries as it raises the risks of various diseases in later in life. But what about Bangladesh?

A few days ago, I asked a fast food outlet owner how his business was going. He answered with a wide grin: "There are a lot of schools and colleges in this area. So sales are good."

In Bangladesh, advertisements for fast food are presented via television, print media, billboards, digital media, and so on. In some cases, toys are offered as gifts with the purchase of fast food in order to attract children. Some fast food restaurants also have play zones, making children particularly eager to visit those places.

However, toy or gift handouts with meals at fast food joints should be controlled, and the amount of calories in each food item should be clearly mentioned. Permissions should also not be granted to fast food companies wanting to open an outlet near educational institutions. A clear guideline should be formulated regarding the marketing of fast food, while public awareness should be raised regarding its harmful effects.

It is often argued that "children prefer fast food." But do children have purchasing abilities? It is their parents who play the main role in the formation of children's habits, including their eating habits. Children should be guided to consume nutritious, homemade food. Instead of storing soft drinks and processed food in the refrigerator, families should stock up on milk, fruit juice, and fresh fruits. Children should also be persuaded to play outdoor games rather than spending so much time with screens.

It is crucial that Bangladeshi children's dependency on fast food is reduced, if not entirely eliminated, before it's too late. Ultimately, if adults in the family eat healthy and maintains an active lifestyle, children will follow suit.

Laila Khondkar is an international development worker.