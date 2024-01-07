Political parties need to behave more responsibly towards the electorate

My rickshaw puller said he didn’t want to vote because he doesn’t like any of the candidates, but asked me whether it’s true that his citizenship would be revoked if he didn’t vote. PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON

My experience and the experiences of the people I have spoken to suggest that voter turnout was low across the country. When I went to my voting centre at 12pm, they said the turnout was five to six percent. There was also a team of observers present at the time and they shared that their observation said the same. That was in the morning. Now, the CEC is suggesting that voter turnout was around 40 percent.

Another issue was that there was intimidation of voters on both ends. My rickshaw puller said he didn't want to vote because he doesn't like any of the candidates, but asked me whether it's true that his citizenship would be revoked if he didn't vote. I assured him that no such thing can happen. I have heard stories from the field that in places where the party in power is not performing well or where voter turnout is particularly low, there have been incidents of intimidation. There are also some allegations of vote rigging, which the CEC himself has also admitted. He claimed that he is going to verify each of those incidents, but it remains to be seen how diligently the Election Commission does this.

The biggest issue with this election is that, apart from Awami League—and Jatiya party, which has its own internal strifes—the other parties don't have any experience of how to be part of an election. They don't have the power or capacity to ensure the presence of polling agents in different places. They are being intimidated, beaten up, and not allowed to stay at the polling centres. If a party doesn't have a polling agent, its candidates really can't know what's happening inside. Some don't even know how to file a complaint if a violation does take place. Some of the new parties don't have the right support, which leaves a lot of space for irregularities to take place.

But let's face it: at the end of the day, the point of this election was just to have an election. Even if the election were held a few days from now, the situation and outcome would have been the same. As for where we go from here, I believe that the people have to be more alert, assertive, and vocal. Instead of being on the fence and worrying about whether they are on one side or the other, they have to play a more decisive role against irregularities and injustices. One has to start forcing political parties to behave more responsibly towards the electorate. The citizens should have the space to ask questions, demand genuine accountability, and force political parties to behave—to be more responsible and responsive.

Khushi Kabir is a rights activist and coordinator of Nijera Kori.