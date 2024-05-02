IPL's costly gamble: Starc's woes vs Fizz's wonders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Starc for a staggering 247.5 million rupees after an intense bidding war in the IPL 2024 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. On the other side, Mustafizur Rahman was bagged by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a mere 20 million rupees at his base price, a steal by IPL standards. PHOTOS: COLLECTED

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), expectations run high as franchises invest astronomical amounts to secure top talent. This raises the question: do big-money signings always live up to the hype? This season, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc's record-breaking deal and Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman's steal of a buy brings this question to the forefront, making us wonder what truly determines a player's worth.

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Starc for a staggering 247.5 million rupees after an intense bidding war against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2024 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. The World Cup-winning 33-year-old is known for his lethal pace, unplayable Yorkers, and intimidating presence on the field. With a successful World Cup campaign and an excellent form leading up to the IPL, KKR fans were expecting nothing but greatness from Starc.

However, reality had a different script. So far this season, Starc's performance has been plagued by inconsistency and underwhelming numbers. With just seven wickets in eight matches at an expensive average of 47.14, Starc struggled to find his rhythm. Despite occasional flashes of brilliance, like his spell of 3/28 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Starc's inability to control the run flow and provide breakthroughs was evident throughout the season. In fact, his bowling economy of 11.79 proved to be costlier than his colossal price tag, leaking runs at a rate far beyond his calibre. His disappointing performances have left KKR fans and pundits alike questioning the wisdom behind the massive investment.

However, Gambhir, KKR's mentor, defends Starc saying IPL struggles don't define his worth. He stresses team effort, suggesting Starc's contribution matters beyond stats. "It (his poor stats) doesn't matter, T20 cricket is all about bowlers getting smashed. We've got three wins out of four."

On the other side of the table, Mustafizur Rahman was bagged by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a mere 20 million rupees at his base price, a steal by IPL standards. Mustafizur's performance in the tournament has been exceptional till now. The left-arm seamer possesses a unique skill set, including deceptive slower balls, cutters, off-cutters, and pinpoint Yorkers. His variations and unorthodox bowling action make it difficult for batsmen to pick the trajectory and pace of his deliveries, often resulting in mistimed shots and wickets.

From the beginning, Fizz has been outstanding at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. With 11 wickets from six matches and an economy rate of 7.75, he has proven himself as one of the best exponents of the slower ball.

In the battle between Starc's disappointing performances and Mustafizur's stellar displays, the true essence of the IPL shines through. While big-money signings may grab headlines, it is the bargain buys like Mustafizur Rahman who often prove to be the real game-changers.

CSK coach Mike Hussey praised Mustafizur, highlighting the effectiveness of his slower ball on the Chennai pitch. "He [Mustafizur Rahman] has got that wonderful slower ball, which is hard to hit, particularly here in Chennai," Hussey said at the pre-match press conference against LSG.

In the opening match of IPL 2024, Mustafiz bowled a magical spell of 4/29, contributing to CSK's win and earning himself the well-deserved Player of the Match award. With 14 wickets in nine matches at a modest average of 22.71 and an economy rate of 9.26, Fizz has proven to be worth his weight in gold for CSK.

While Starc struggled to make an impact, Mustafizur thrived, consistently delivering excellent performances for CSK.

Speaking on Star Sports, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar suggested that the huge amount paid for Starc's service was questionable. He remarked that if Starc could make an impact and contribute to winning matches, then the investment could be deemed as justified. "Over the top, to be absolutely frank. I don't think anybody is worth that kind of money. If Starc can make an impact and win maybe four out of the 14 matches that he plays, then you can say money's worth," he said.

However, Starc failed to live up to the bar set by Gavaskar, leaving many questioning the justification of his expensive price tag.

The mammoth amount spent on Starc's acquisition ignited discussions about the true value of players in the IPL. While Starc's reputation as a world-class bowler may have justified a high price, his on-field performances failed to live up to the investment. The Fizz, on the other hand, showcased that talent and skill can often outweigh monetary considerations. His bargain buy status shed light on the importance of smart scouting and player selection.

Unfortunately , Mustafizur's time in the IPL has been cut short due to national team commitments. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) set a deadline of May 1 for his departure. Mustafizur's absence will be keenly felt by CSK. His ability to bowl in the death overs and pick up crucial wickets made him a vital weapon in CSK's arsenal. As CSK navigates through the latter stage of the tournament, we might see a reshuffle in their bowling attack, potentially involving changes in strategies with Pathirana, the Sri Lankan youngster who has been sensational alongside the Fizz, and the possibility of calling up a backup player.

In the battle between Starc's disappointing performances and Mustafizur's stellar displays, the true essence of the IPL shines through. While big-money signings may grab headlines, it is the bargain buys like Mustafizur Rahman who often prove to be the real game-changers.

As Mustafizur's IPL journey concludes and with over half the season remaining, attention now turns to Mitchell Starc's potential comeback. Despite his struggles, Starc's wealth of experience and proven abilities suggest that a turnaround is possible. He has the talent to regain his form and make a significant impact for KKR. However, it will require a lot of adjustment and mental resilience. If Starc can rediscover his rhythm and confidence, he has the potential to silence his critics and leave a lasting mark on the tournament. Fans eagerly await his resurgence, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the rest of the IPL season.

Hisam Rafiq is a cricket analyst and freelance sports writer. He can be reached at [email protected]

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.