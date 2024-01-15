Views
SHAHIDUL ALAM
Mon Jan 15, 2024
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 11:29 AM

POEM

'Genocide's Claim' by Shahidul Alam

SHAHIDUL ALAM
Mon Jan 15, 2024 09:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 11:29 AM
'Genocide’s Claim' by Shahidul Alam
Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis, Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, on January 2. PHOTO: AFP

Genocide's claim, a call for truth,

Examine evidence, unearth the proof.

In Gaza's streets, where shadows loom,

Apartheid's legacy casts heavy gloom.

Amidst rubble, where dreams once stood,

Longing for shelter, for water, for food.

Conflict rages, a relentless storm,

A fractured people, in sorrow's swarm.

War crimes of Israel, history's stain,

A narrative of pain, of scorn, disdain.

Children lie orphaned, dreams lie torn,

Facing injustice, mothers forlorn.

Scream for justice, raise your voice.

Against oppressors with relentless choice.

Their pompous speeches in fancy halls.

Remember Gaza, besieged by walls.

Hold oppressors to account, let justice unfold,

In saga of suffering, let compassion be bold.

For Gaza, South Africa, for all oppressed,

A call for justice, a world addressed.

For victims of genocide, lend generous ear,

In annals of history, let verdict be clear.

Shahidul Alam is a Bangladeshi photojournalist and social activist, and managing director of Drik.

