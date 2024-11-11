Democracy dies undefended

Too often in its history, the American people have accepted horrific injustices. Too often they have turned away in apathy and distaste from politics and the need to reform it. PHOTO: REUTERS

To the horror of many in the world, a seemingly racist, misogynist, Islamophobic would-be dictator has beaten his highly qualified and intelligent opponent, to become "leader of the free world." Many are lamenting that America will no longer be a beacon of democracy.

But let's get real. The US has never been a shining star of justice and human rights. America has consistently supported totalitarian regimes in other countries. It decimated Vietnam because of a fear of communism, casually dropping leftover bombs on Cambodia and Laos. It invaded Iraq after Saudis, not Iraqis, attacked the World Trade Center. It continues to provide arms to Israel despite all the atrocities Netanyahu has committed.

Domestically, the country has not been much better. There is the extremely undemocratic and unique system of life terms for Supreme Court justices. There is the electoral college, which means that the president is not chosen by the popular vote, so each person's vote does not count the same. There is a long and ugly, continuing trend of voter suppression, and the fact that a third to a half of voters fail to vote in major elections.

Shall I continue? President Clinton started the period of mass incarceration which continues to devastate Black communities to this day. Ronald Reagan ushered in a new generation of millionaires and increased poverty. America incarcerated Japanese people during World War II and turned away boatloads of Holocaust survivors seeking shelter on American soil. Earlier in its history was the extermination of most indigenous people and the forced migration, with mass deaths, of the remaining natives.

America's founding fathers (and much of the population at the time) did not consider Black people as human. The declaration that "All men are created equal" extended neither to women nor to non-white men.

Too often in its history, the American people have accepted horrific injustices. Too often they have turned away in apathy and distaste from politics and the need to reform it.

The tag line of The Washington Post is: "Democracy dies in darkness". The paper's owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, refused to allow an editorial endorsing Kamala Harris for president due to fear of economic reprisal from Trump if he won. Democracy dies in many ways. It dies when we allow people to accumulate such vast wealth that they can almost singlehandedly determine the direction of our politics. Democracy dies when people passively accept atrocities committed against other groups. It dies when people refuse to be engaged citizens. It dies when we allow ourselves to be distracted by social media, entranced by conspiracy theories, and amused by buffoonish but exceedingly dangerous politicians.

As to why Trump won, it was probably a mixture of causes. The biggest reason may have been inflation, which has caused incumbent politicians around the world to be voted out of office. Then there is the untoward influence of billionaires, the dummifying of the nation through social media, and a mass media that profits from Trump. Then there's the ongoing misogyny and racism that prevented a highly qualified and decent woman of colour from winning.

What can we learn from the American disaster? First, that democracy isn't easy. It doesn't thrive without constant work and care. I've always been impressed by the level of activism in Bangladesh, of people demonstrating, speaking up, and even putting their lives on the line for what they care about. We could use some more of that commitment in the US. Second, that ugliness, hatred, and vitriol are appealing to many. Trump knows how to play a crowd, and just as people loved Ronald Reagan because he allowed them to feel good about being selfish, so people adore Trump, even worship him, because he encourages them to be, not their best, but rather their worst self.

Given the second point, and the sway that conspiracy theories have over the uninformed, it is of vital importance that we raise the level of political discourse and find ways to make important issues interesting to the masses. The joyful, hope-filled campaign of Kamala Harris is an example of making politics enjoyable and celebratory. We need to understand that her loss likely had nothing to do with her campaign—that it is generally a minority who appreciate nastiness, and that it is never acceptable to copy the methods of successful autocrats. We can and must do better.

America has let the world down. The devastating consequences to peace, the environment, the climate, and the global economy will be felt worldwide. The correct response is not despair, but rather a stronger commitment than ever to fight for democracy and decency wherever we are. America was never a model democracy, but perhaps now another country can more justly assume that role.

Debra Efroymson is executive director of the Institute of Wellbeing, Bangladesh.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

