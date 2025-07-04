Bangladesh’s secret elixir

This Bangladesh team stands as a vital testament to the power of equality, integration, and harmony—foundations essential for any country’s flourishing. FILE PHOTO: AFC

There has never been any doubt that the youth of Bangladesh are built differently. They have bled for liberation, risen to crush authoritarianism, and stood firm as the voice of the nation. Their fire has always been the country's backbone. And that same fire burns on the sporting field. We have seen young men thrive under pressure on global stages; now, it's the women. In qualifying for their first ever AFC Women's Asian Cup, Bangladesh found its gold not in experience, but in the youth.

The team that embarked on this qualification journey carries an astonishing average age of just 21.4 years. With most players barely beyond their twenty-first year, their youth is both striking and inspiring. In 2022, India held the record for the youngest squad, averaging 23.13 years. Bangladesh is now poised to eclipse this milestone should the same youthful ensemble journey to Australia in 2026.

Though they are the lowest ranked team ever to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup, this should not be seen as a deterrent. Rather, it stands as a powerful motivation, a testament to the spirit and potential of the team that refuses to be defined by rankings, choosing instead to rise above expectations through courage and resolve.

There is beauty deeply woven into their story. At a time when the nation grapples with questions of identity, sectarian divides, and social fragmentation, this team stands as a vital testament to the power of equality, integration, and harmony—foundations essential for any country's flourishing. Many among these players hail from communities that are often marginalised and face disproportionately steep challenges to thrive within the nation's fabric. Ritu Porna Chakma, whose efforts propelled Bangladesh to qualification, embodies this resilience and promise.

Ritu has now become an indispensable pillar of the starting line-up and the very foundation of the team's recent successes. Her decisive goal in the 2024 SAFF Women's Championship secured the title for the second time—a feat that, for those who have followed her journey, comes as no surprise. Watching her play is a distinct kind of joy: so confident, so composed, with a radiant smile that never fades. She is a player who savours the grandest occasions and flourishes under pressure, a rare presence who neither takes these moments for granted nor lets them sway her rhythm.

There is an ineffable quality in witnessing her on the field, stirring a quiet hope that one day she will grace bigger leagues and grander stages. It is a destiny her talent demands, a vision shared wholeheartedly by the national team coach, Peter Butler.

Butler himself faced immense pressure to prove why the football federation's unwavering support was justified, especially as several key members of the national team recently voiced their dissent against his strict policies and rigorous training regime. The situation grew tense, amplified by media scrutiny and public debate, leading to those players being excluded from further participation. This opening paved the way for younger talents, eager to seize their moment and demonstrate their abilities. The outcome was rewarding: with a swift, dynamic style and attacking flair, a new identity began to shape within the team.

This shift also signals a new dawn within the Bangladesh Football Federation itself. With fresh leadership taking the helm, it appears that Bangladesh football is finally receiving the attention it has long deserved. A thorough overhaul of the top executive ranks has placed those with ambition and vision firmly in charge. Among them is Fahad Karim, one of the rare figures who has actively championed improvements for the women's team.

A few years ago, Karim embarked on an ambitious venture to launch the Women's Super League (WSL) in Bangladesh. The WSL held immense promise, featuring dedicated branding for women's football, the inclusion of foreign players, and recruitment of international talents to elevate its profile. Yet, Karim soon encountered a hesitancy and a lack of committed belief from investors—individuals unable to grasp the visionary blueprint he laid out.

Now, with qualification achieved and a new milestone reached, I find myself pondering whether this will shift the future perception of our female athletes. Their passion, commitment and calibre are unmistakable, yet the absence of a well-organised domestic league remains a glaring gap. For sustained growth and the cultivation of consistent, replicable excellence, the establishment of a full-time league is imperative, one that will unlock even greater opportunities and nurture continuous development.

This qualification stands as a monumental achievement for a nation still striving to carve its place on the global stage. By March 2026, these players will embark on a journey to Australia, stepping onto pitches that hosted the World Cup merely two years prior. They will walk the same corridors that have been graced by icons like Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Sam Kerr. There lies the possibility of facing World Cup semi-finalists Australia, a team boasting multiple Champions League winners.

Predicting the outcome might seem straightforward on paper, yet victory is not the ultimate aim. The true objective is growth: forging the next steps, cultivating a mindset that affirms we belong among the sport's grandest arenas.

For a long time, I have wondered if I would ever witness Bangladesh step onto the global arena. Now, that moment feels closer than ever, ushered in by young athletes, barely out of adolescence, yet bearing a remarkable sense of responsibility and pride in their emblem.

Raiyan Binte Rafiq is a sports columnist for The Daily Star. She works in Sports Media in the UK and manages recruitment at Next Level Sports Management.

