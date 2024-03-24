The case for child-friendly infrastructure

At the Logan International Airport in Boston, US there are a few play zones for children. Popular characters from children's literature are painted on the walls, along with a few quotes from books as well as introductions to the authors and illustrators. Children's literature in Bangla itself is quite rich. Could we not implement similar initiatives in our airports or other public places which are visited by children? This would familiarise them with the books and ignite their interest in reading the stories, which will boost their imagination and help their overall development.

Many decision makers conduct a cost-and-benefit analysis of any idea before doing anything else. But, in most cases, money has nothing to do with making spaces child-friendly. At many hospitals in Dhaka, paediatricians work in a particular section of the building. Instead of keeping the news channel on display, alongside distressing images of conflict, could these televisions in children's spaces not show children's programmes instead?

Child-friendly infrastructure, design, and services require little to no cost if we only care to look at things through the eyes of a child. The decision of a restaurant owner to stock separate chairs and food items for children is enough to cater to the needs of the youngest members of our society in a public space. If there is paper and colour pencils or puzzles for children to solve, they can have a fun time while waiting for food while also getting positive stimuli for their development. These facilities should be present not only in restaurants but in all spaces where children have to wait to receive services.

In a number of art galleries in Europe, for instance, I found easy-to-understand descriptions of artworks displayed at a height that is low enough for them to read. Can't we do the same in Bangladesh? More importantly, there should be play areas for children and breastfeeding corners for mothers at bus and railway stations, as well as in airports. Out of the five sinks in a public place, it would be easy and inexpensive to design one sink at a height that children could reach.

Similarly, when organising an event at home or preparing food for a festival, we need to keep children's needs and preferences in mind. Once we realise that infrastructures and services will be used by children as well, the world can be made more accessible for them within existing budgets and capabilities. Even when resources are required, an organisation should be able to manage that if responding to children's needs is a priority.

In terms of making a city child-friendly, the initiative Urban95 by Bernard van Leer Foundation is a good example. The average height of three-year-old children is 95cm, so Urban95 is working globally regarding the kind of changes needed in designing a city from the 95-cm-tall perspective of a child. From Albania's Tirana to Colombia's Bogota, cities are taking steps by keeping children's needs in mind. Ciudad Bolivar is one of the poorest places in Bogota, with a very high crime rate. As such, the local inhabitants are trying to protect children by identifying the areas which pose the highest risk for them.

Taking children's safety into account when building infrastructure, restoring urban greenery, putting emphasis on children's play and creative activities, and making society safer for children are essential. In urban planning, it is important to listen to the voices of children belonging to different age groups and include them in the designing process as this will make our cities more liveable for children. Of course, higher awareness and skills to create child-friendly infrastructure, designs, and services should be a part of the curriculum for urban planners, architects, and designers.

Some time ago, I had the opportunity to visit the Perkins School for the Blind in Massachusetts, US. I saw a playground that seemed to have been made for everyone. At one end, there were tables with benches on each side. There was also a dedicated space for children in wheelchairs. The design of the playground had to only be slightly adjusted to ensure that children with disabilities can take part in various sports and games.

I also spoke with some factory workers and volunteers who manufacture various kinds of furniture for children with disabilities about the universal design. They told me how they adapt the design keeping in mind the special needs of each child. The chair a child will sit on and the table where they will study or make art will vary depending on their age and nature of disability. With adaptive furniture, these children have better control over their lives and can live with dignity. Such initiatives should be taken for children with disabilities in Bangladesh as well.

Pakistani economist Mahbub ul Haq once made an important observation: "A society does not have to be rich to afford democracy. A family does not have to be wealthy to respect the rights of each member. A nation does not have to be affluent to treat women and men equally. Valuable social and cultural traditions can be—and are—maintained at all levels of income."

We like to say that children are the future of the nation. But are we carrying out our responsibilities to make their present meaningful? It is quite common to see children's playgrounds being taken over by commercial fairs or other purposes. But children must be given priority in all plans. Each of us should work from our respective positions to create a child-friendly society. Only this can ensure that children will grow up to realise their potential to the fullest and in turn contribute to building the nation.

Laila Khondkar is an international development worker.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.