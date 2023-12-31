Trapped in a never-ending scroll?

Imagine your life as a never-ending buffet of distractions. You scroll through social media, mindlessly munching on endless feeds. Netflix throws one titillating show after another at you while work emails chirp incessantly. This, my friend, is the trap of excessive consumption.

It's a cycle that feels good momentarily, but the consequences lurk beneath the surface. We chase that fleeting dopamine hit, that burst of pleasure, with each scroll, sip and click. But true joy, the kind that lasts, requires more than these fleeting distractions. Our ancestors never had to deal with notifications popping up or the temptation of an entire world in their pockets. We are not built for this constant feast.

Breaking free from the cycle of excessive consumption requires awareness. Take a step back and observe your patterns. Are you scrolling just to numb out? Is eating your go-to stress reliever? Do you need something new and exciting every minute to feel alive?

Once you acknowledge these patterns, it's time to reclaim your agency. Choose quality over quantity. Disconnect from the digital drip feed and reconnect with the real world. Nourish your body with wholesome food, not empty calories. Find joy in quiet moments, in nature, and in meaningful conversations.

Remember, moderation isn't deprivation, it's liberation. It's stepping off the treadmill of consumption and rediscovering the richness of a life lived with intention. It's about saying "no" to the never-ending buffet and building a feast of your own, a feast for the senses, the mind, and the soul.

So, put down the phone, step out of the virtual buffet, and take a deep breath. It's time to reclaim your brain, time, and life.

Tanmoy Bhadra

North South University

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.