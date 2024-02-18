Women’s health and well-being must be prioritised

New study reveals worrying level of malnutrition among women

We are alarmed by the findings of a recent study that paints a worrying picture of the nutritional status of women in the country. As per the study, nearly half (45.18 percent) of women are suffering from malnutrition, with a significant portion being overweight. Malnutrition, which encompasses both undernourishment and obesity, is an issue that plagues communities worldwide. In Bangladesh, where socio-economic disparities are rampant, its impact is particularly acute, disproportionately affecting women and children.

While undernourishment is easier to understand, people often link overweight exclusively to the better-off households, which is incorrect. In fact, obesity may disproportionately affect people living in low-income communities due to them being less able to afford nutritious food, having less education to make informed choices, and having less time to engage in exercise. Irregular meals, a common factor for the poor, is also responsible. The intersectionality of poverty and malnutrition was also highlighted by the study saying that higher education levels among women and their husbands correlated with lower malnutrition rates. Moreover, the lack of access to hygienic toilet facilities also exacerbated their health risks.

The importance of recognising the different issues related to malnutrition cannot be overstated. Women and children have long been disproportionately affected by these issues. Lack of access to nutritious food—caused by the astronomical prices of commodities in our country—is well known, but lack of awareness and inherent gender bias within poorer households are not as widely recognised. Addressing these issues is crucial for improving public health as well as reducing the burden on our healthcare system. The consequences of ignoring the threat can be dire. Beyond immediate health implications, experts say, malnutrition poses significant long-term challenges for the well-being and productivity of both individuals and society.

To address this situation, concerted efforts are essential at both the policy and grassroots levels. Initiatives aimed at improving access to nutritious food, promoting health education, and enhancing sanitation infrastructure are imperative. Additionally, there should be gender-sensitive interventions that recognise the unique challenges faced by women, including their reproductive health needs and socio-economic vulnerabilities. Empowering women through education, economic opportunities, and access to healthcare services is vital to break the cycle of malnutrition and poverty.