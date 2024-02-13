Editorial
Tue Feb 13, 2024 02:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 03:07 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Why are unlicensed health facilities still in operation?

DGHS must stop unlicensed facilities from running
Tue Feb 13, 2024 02:54 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 03:07 PM
VISUAL: STAR

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), after conducting a court-mandated investigation, has found as many as 1,027 hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks that are operating without a valid licence. This was revealed in a report that came in response to a writ petition over the death of a five-year-old boy named Ayaan at Dhaka's United Medical College Hospital during a botched circumcision procedure.

Healthcare in Bangladesh need not be so costly
Read more

Healthcare in Bangladesh need not be so costly

The fact that so many facilities are illegally providing healthcare services, including surgeries, is chilling indeed. One dreads to imagine the potential implications of this situation. A healthcare centre without authorisation essentially means it is operating without any accountability. In this regard, the role of the DGHS, which is supposed to prevent this, is also alarming. The hospital where Ayaan died had also been operating without renewing its licence for about a year. When asked why it was so, a DGHS director tried to avoid responsibility by saying the hospital was not on their database, and that "a particular hospital comes under supervision only after it is registered." Are we to assume that the DGHS has no inspection mechanism for facilities failing to renew registration? If so, are all such facilities operating with zero oversight?

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

A problem befitting the health ministry

Unfortunately, we have been asking these questions for years, with no justifiable answers. Even more unfortunate is the fact that little to nothing has been done to rectify this appalling state of affairs. One may recall the case of Regent Hospital, which was busted in 2020 for producing fake Covid-19 test results. The media then reported that Regent had been operating without a valid licence since 2014. If there is no scope for monitoring such facilities, their level of negligence and mismanagement while dealing with ailing patients is anyone's guess.

Read more

Don't make a mockery of a noble profession

The continuous disregard for people's safety and medical accountability that we're witnessing must stop. We urge the health authorities to do the due diligence to ensure that no unregistered facility remains unidentified or can continue operating, putting people's lives at risk. Anything that compromises public health must be addressed quickly.

Related topic:
Unlicensed health facilities in BangladeshDirector General of Health Services (DGHS)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

What are we missing in our fight against dengue?

What we are missing in our fight against dengue is data

Why are so many still dying of dengue?

Absent doctors in Bangladesh

Major reshuffle at DGHS: 28 officials transferred

Bangladesh Health Sector

How are banned hospitals still operating?

Dengue outbreak: Experts wary of next three months

পাকিস্তানে সাড়া জাগানো-অংশগ্রহণমূলক নির্বাচন হয়েছে: সিইসি
|নির্বাচন

পাকিস্তানে সাড়া জাগানো-অংশগ্রহণমূলক নির্বাচন হয়েছে: সিইসি

ভবিষ্যতে পুরো দেশে ভারতের মতো স্ট্যাগারিং পদ্ধতিতে নির্বাচন হতে পারে বলেও এ সময় জানান তিনি।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৬ প্রকল্প নিয়ে আটকে গেছে রেলওয়ে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification