United Medical College: No licence, yet hospital running for about a year

Says DGHS after death of 5-yr-old boy due to botched circumcision

The United Medical College Hospital in Dhaka's Satarkul, where a five-year-old child was given anaesthetic for a circumcision procedure on December 31, has been operating for about a year without any registration.

The child, Ayan Ahmed, was later moved to United Hospital in Gulshan, where he died on January 7.

Officials of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) say action will be taken against the medical college hospital for providing medical services without registration.

DGHS Director (hospitals) Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan said the medical college hospital applied for registration in August last year, but the application was not approved as it was faulty.

Asked how the hospital is offering treatment for so long without being registered, Moinul told The Daily Star, "We were not aware of it because the hospital is not on our database. A particular hospital comes under supervision only after it is registered."

He said the hospital authority has to apply again for registration.

Meanwhile, the family members of Ayan formed a human chain in front of the DGHS office in Dhaka's Mohakhali around noon yesterday demanding those responsible for his death be brought to book.

Ayan's father Shamim Ahmed filed a case with Badda Police Station on January 9 accusing two doctors, unnamed employees, staffers and a director of the United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital.

The accused physicians are Saeed Sabbir Ahmed, an anesthesiologist, and Tasnuva Mahzabeen, a surgeon, of the medical college hospital.

On the same day, the DGHS formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident.

Shamim yesterday said his son was taken to the medical college hospital on December 31 for circumcision. As Ayan did not regain consciousness from anesthetic, he was moved to United Hospital and put on life support.

"The United Hospital handed a Tk 5.77 lakh bill to us. Doctors neglected to give treatment to Ayan. I want exemplary punishment for those responsible for his death," Shamim told this correspondent.

Ariful Haque, manager of public relations at United Hospital, said they formed an inquiry committee on December 31 to probe Ayan's treatment.

The committee would submit its report within 10 working days and action will be taken if anyone is found responsible for neglecting duties, he told The Daily Star.

About the registration of the medical college hospital, Ariful said they applied for registration under the name of United Health Care Services, but the DGHS officials found it faulty.

He said the medical college started operations in 2020 and the college hospital launched services about a year ago.

He, however, could not give the number of how many parties receive treatment at the college hospital every day.